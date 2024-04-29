Tusass Engages in Discussions With Starlink and Others for Connectivity in Greenland



Greenlandic operator Tusass reiterated its stance on satellite technology, emphasizing that it does not interfere in or comment on the use of illegal satellite technology. The authority to address such matters rests solely with the Greenlandic Telecommunications Authority. Tusass responded to a recent media report about satellite connectivity for medical services by saying that it is in talks with Starlink and other parties to negotiate the best agreements for Greenland.

Tusass's Stance on Satellite Technology

Tusass noted that on April 24, a doctor in Tasiilaq had voiced criticism in the newspaper Sermitsiaq and on the Greenlandic broadcaster KNR of Tusass' connections in East Greenland, and requested dialogue between Tusass and Starlink. Tusass emphasized that there is a dialogue underway with Starlink to explore opportunities for collaboration.

Responsibilities and Legislation

Tusass highlighted that Starlink is a private company that conducts business on satellite connections and is not responsible for securing Greenland's entire telecommunications infrastructure. However, Tusass, on the other hand, is a public company responsible for ensuring that the entire population of Greenland has access to secure telecommunications services.

"Whether Starlink can operate independently in Greenland is not a decision Tusass can make, as it is a matter of telecommunications legislation, which rests solely with Inatsisartut and is enforced by the Greenlandic Telecommunications Authority," Tusass said.

The Greenlandic operator said it has been in dialogue with Starlink on several occasions. What is important to Tusass is that Greenland's critical infrastructure can be controlled by Greenland itself and is not in the hands of a private provider, the company said.

Tusass Launches Faster Internet in Satellite Cities

In another recent announcement, Tusass said it will launch new services on June 3 for the three towns served by satellite, following a long test phase in Tasiilaq, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Since the launch of the GreenSAT satellite in 2023, Tusass spent six months on intensive work on satellite connections. In February, Tusass began testing internet capacity in Tasiilaq to determine the effect of increasing connections on user quality.

Announcing the test results, Tusass said, "The test in Tasiilaq has shown that we have more capacity on the GreenSAT connections to North and East Greenland than we offer today. We have tested different speeds and have come to the conclusion that the two new package solutions are the right ones."

Tusass internet service via satellite is now available not only in cities and settlements in North and East Greenland but also on sheep farms in South Greenland.