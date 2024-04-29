Norlys to Take Over GEV’s Grindsted Fiber Network Serving 7,000 Homes

The agreement between Norlys and GEV is subject to approval by the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority before it is finalized, Norlys said.

Highlights

  • Norlys expands its fiber network by acquiring GEV, enhancing its market position.
  • GEV's cooperatively owned fiber network serves around 7,000 households in and around Grindsted.
  • Norlys aims to open up the Grindsted network promptly, providing customers with more service options.

Danish energy, utility, and telecoms group Norlys has announced that it has entered into an agreement to take over the GEV fiber network, which serves almost 7,000 households in and around Grindsted in Jutland. With this acquisition, Denmark's largest fiber network is expanding further, Norlys announced in a recent press release.

Also Read: Telia Completes Sale of Danish Operations to Norlys




Seamless Transition for Customers

The cooperatively owned GEV network was established in 2004, and since 2010, approximately 7,000 households have had access to fiber broadband. Norlys said GEV's fiber customers will not experience any differences when it takes over the fiber network.

Norlys plans to open up the Grindsted network as soon as possible, giving customers the option to choose from among the ten ISPs and TV providers that are active on Norlys' fiber network.

"We have now reached a point where we must concentrate our focus on the core business of GEV. At the same time, it has been important for us to find a new owner who will take care of the customers and the network and run it well, and we have found that in Norlys, which, like GEV, has been a cooperative for more than 100 years," says GEV.

Also Read: Fastspeed Partners With 3 Denmark to Offer 5G FWA Internet Services

Plans for Network Expansion

"We welcome this agreement, which we see as a natural extension of Norlys' fiber network in Jutland. Over the past almost 20 years, we have carried out a very extensive fiber rollout in southern, central, and western Jutland, and as the largest fiber player in Denmark, our ownership of the fiber network in the Grindsted area will ensure synergies and a continued strengthening of the operation and development of the fiber network," Norlys said.

Regulatory Approval Pending

The agreement between Norlys and GEV is subject to approval by the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority before it is finalized, Norlys said.

