STL Showcases Glass to Gigabit Capability at FTTH Conference 2024 in Berlin

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

STL said it stands among six global players with end-to-end capabilities across the fibre value chain, encompassing its glass preform, fibre, cables, and finally, optical connectivity solutions.

Highlights

  • STL's Glass to Gigabit capability showcased at FTTH Conference 2024.
  • Company Highlights End-to-end capabilities across the fibre value chain.
  • Optical fibre and connectivity solutions tailored for European networks.

Follow Us

STL Showcases Glass to Gigabit Capability at FTTH Conference 2024 in Berlin
Optical and digital solutions company, STL, is showcasing its Glass to Gigabit capability at the FTTH (Fiber To The Home) Conference 2024 in Berlin, Germany. This capability highlights STL’s integrated manufacturing prowess, covering optical products from glass preform to optical connectivity products, enabling the construction of advanced optical fibre networks across Europe, STL announced on Tuesday evening.

Also Read: Edotco Bangladesh to Deploy Eco-Friendly Fiberglass Tower




Integrated Manufacturing Capabilities

STL said it stands among six global players with end-to-end capabilities across the fibre value chain, encompassing its glass preform, fibre, cables, and finally, optical connectivity solutions. Leveraging its manufacturing facilities in Italy, STL mentioned that it has been a key partner to regional (European) service providers, delivering tailored solutions and reducing lead times.

Rahul Puri, Regional Head, Europe, STL, said, "Europe is making great strides towards becoming a gigabit economy, and optical networking is playing a key role. With our advanced optical fibre cable and connectivity plants, Centres of Excellence in Italy, and a strong local supply chain, we are working with our customers to accelerate the deployment of gigabit networks and transform billions of lives by connecting the world."

Also Read: STL Develops Slimmest Fibre Yet, Showcases Microcable with 288 Fibres at FTTH Conference 2023

FTTH Conference 2024

At the FTTH Conference, taking place from March 19-21, 2024, STL is showcasing its optical networking and connectivity solutions designed to address various network architectures.

These include the world's first externally certified Eco-labelled optical products, 180-micron optical fibre for high-density cables, Celesta Intelligently Bonded Ribbon Cable for enhanced performance, and optical connectivity solutions Opt CRS, Opto-bolt, and Optoblaze, which offer streamlined installations and compatibility with existing networks.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Exactly.. Even if they put limit, it should have been like 80 or 100 Mbps. Like for Jio it's around…

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

TheAndroidFreak :

It's capped/empty network. It's of no use. With 3CA on, you are getting just 40-50Mbps, it makes no sense.

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

shivraj roy :

Vi's network is really good in Mumbai as of 16th March 2024

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

Faraz :

They don't play Fair game.. Vi is better in offering more data ( though their network not so good in…

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

Rupesh :

Only 3500? These 5 states combined have 51744 towers. Means less than 5% per state. BSNL will never get level…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments