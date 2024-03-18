Edotco Bangladesh to Deploy Eco-Friendly Fiberglass Tower



Edotco Bangladesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) to construct an advanced eco-friendly telecommunications tower made of Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP). Edotco said the MoU signing was held at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona.

Edotco said through this collaboration, it will become the first TowerCo in Bangladesh to offer fiberglass tower solutions to Mobile Network Operators. The deployment of the tower is set to be the first of its kind in Bangladesh, and as a technology partner, Huawei will provide expertise to complete the FRP tower jointly with the Edotco team.









Benefits of FRP Towers

It is claimed that FRP solutions will reduce tower weight by up to 44 percent and increase construction efficiency by up to 75 percent, making them ideal for rooftop sites in densely populated areas of the country.

According to Edotco, these towers are engineered not to reflect radio waves, ensuring efficient microwave transmission, while their durability allows them to withstand high voltage without damage. Additionally, they are easy to install and transport, contributing to a more efficient construction process.

Environmental Impact

Edotco notes that the tower's environmentally friendly features ensure low CO2 emissions and reduce the need for frequent painting. "Our collaboration represents a remarkable opportunity to enhance Bangladesh's thriving telecom infrastructure and play an instrumental role in realizing our sustainability vision," Edotco Bangladesh said.

"We are dedicated to shaping the future of this industry and continuing to enable a connected Bangladesh with advanced sustainable practices in line with sustainability development goals (SDGs)," Edotco added.

Commitment to Sustainability

Edotco has previously deployed innovative and eco-friendly solutions, such as the Bamboo Tower, Hybrid Solar-Wind Tower, Spun Prestressed Concrete Towers, and Smart Pole Street Furniture.

Edotco Bangladesh is a subsidiary of the Malaysian-based telco Axiata Group. Edotco is Axiata's dedicated tower unit, and the company owns a portfolio of over 54,000 towers across nine countries. The company is present in Malaysia, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Laos.