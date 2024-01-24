Globe Introduces CALF: A Compact Connectivity Solution for Critical Scenarios



Globe has introduced CALF (Cellsite At Less Footprint), a compact solution designed to provide immediate and efficient connectivity during emergencies and high-demand situations. Derived from its predecessor, COW (Cellsite on Wheels), CALF is a versatile technology with a minimal equipment requirement and quick deployment feature, the Filipino telecommunications service provider said.

CALF is a compact solution capable of providing immediate and efficient voice, SMS, and mobile data services during emergencies and high-demand situations such as major outdoor events, all within a limited space, said Globe Telecom in a press release.

CALF is designed to serve a wide range of applications, from disaster response and recovery efforts to special events and targeted local network deployments that require additional capacity.

Minimal Equipment Requirement

CALF, engineered by Globe engineers in response to Philippine community needs, requires only a 220V power source and a modest 2x2 meter land space for its pole structure. Its Quick Installation and Deployment feature enables rapid implementation and immediate activation within the same day, reducing the need for extensive manpower and vehicles.

Coverage Range and Connectivity Options

As a temporary mobile solution, CALF offers a coverage range from 10 meters to several kilometres with lower power consumption. Unlike portable mobile tower developments in other countries, CALF can utilise Fiber, Microwave, and Satellite Backhaul for seamless connection to the central office.

Recent Deployment

Globe said it recently deployed CALF at the Tawi-Tawi Airport, providing critical connectivity immediately. Globe emphasised its commitment to innovation, stating, "Through this solution, we hope to provide an agile response to connectivity demand."