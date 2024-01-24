Globe Introduces CALF: A Compact Connectivity Solution for Critical Scenarios

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This versatile technology, derived from Cellsite on Wheels, offers quick deployment and minimal equipment requirements.

Highlights

  • CALF designed for immediate voice, SMS, and data services in emergencies.
  • Minimal equipment: 220V power source, 2x2 meter land space.
  • Recent deployment at Tawi-Tawi Airport showcasing critical connectivity.

Follow Us

Globe Introduces CALF: A Compact Connectivity Solution for Critical Scenarios
Globe has introduced CALF (Cellsite At Less Footprint), a compact solution designed to provide immediate and efficient connectivity during emergencies and high-demand situations. Derived from its predecessor, COW (Cellsite on Wheels), CALF is a versatile technology with a minimal equipment requirement and quick deployment feature, the Filipino telecommunications service provider said.

Also Read: Telekom Trials New Mobile Tower Tech and Hydrogen Power at Nibirii Fest




CALF is a compact solution capable of providing immediate and efficient voice, SMS, and mobile data services during emergencies and high-demand situations such as major outdoor events, all within a limited space, said Globe Telecom in a press release.

CALF is designed to serve a wide range of applications, from disaster response and recovery efforts to special events and targeted local network deployments that require additional capacity.

Minimal Equipment Requirement

CALF, engineered by Globe engineers in response to Philippine community needs, requires only a 220V power source and a modest 2x2 meter land space for its pole structure. Its Quick Installation and Deployment feature enables rapid implementation and immediate activation within the same day, reducing the need for extensive manpower and vehicles.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Elevates Connectivity in Ayodhya With Network Enhancements

Coverage Range and Connectivity Options

As a temporary mobile solution, CALF offers a coverage range from 10 meters to several kilometres with lower power consumption. Unlike portable mobile tower developments in other countries, CALF can utilise Fiber, Microwave, and Satellite Backhaul for seamless connection to the central office.

Recent Deployment

Globe said it recently deployed CALF at the Tawi-Tawi Airport, providing critical connectivity immediately. Globe emphasised its commitment to innovation, stating, "Through this solution, we hope to provide an agile response to connectivity demand."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Girish Gowda :

First Airtel should worry about themselves because VI has a bigger and better network than Airtel.

Vi Doesn't Exist in Large Parts of the Country: Sunil…

Aarav :

I'm not running away from truth. Out of 7,000 invitations, about 3000 are for VIPs. Invitations have also been sent…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Rupesh :

Running away from truth and reality won't help anybody. From sometime bringing out truth has become a big NO in…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

pratulk09 :

Finally, Jio installed AirFiber at my place. Speeds are as promised. Only issue is the 1000GB limit. There should have…

Jio AirFiber Now Available in 3939 Towns in India

Aarav :

Read the penultimate paragraph again. It's been done to cater to the needs of lakhs of devotees who would visit…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments