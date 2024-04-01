OnePlus Nord CE 4 Launched in India: Get Every Detail Here

OnePlus has just launched the all-new OnePlus Nord CE 4 in India. It is a semi-affordable smartphone running on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box. The device is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. If you are looking for a phone in the semi-affordable price range that can both deliver power and a great battery life, then the Nord CE 4 can be a great choice for you. While many of the specifications of the phone were already confirmed, here are the price and other details of the phone.









OnePlus Nord CE 4 Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE4 will go on sale on April 4, 2024, from 12 PM onwards. According to the company, the 8+128 variant will be available for Rs 24,999, and the 8+256 variant will be available at Rs 26,999. Customers can also pre-book the device at Rs 999 from April 1 to April 3 at the OnePlus experience stores. Additionally, customers purchasing the device on the launch date will get free Nord Buds 2r.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Specifications in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a large 6.7-inch FHD+ resolution display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has the Aqua Touch technology which will help users interact with the phone's screen even when it has some water drops on top.

As mentioned, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The company will allow you to expand the internal storage up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 houses a 5,500 mAh battery, which the company claims is the largest ever installed in a OnePlus phone, supporting 100W SUPERVOOC charging for rapid charging

On the camera front, the device features a camera system comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.