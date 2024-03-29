Apple’s First Foldable Phone Expected to Arrive in 2027

Apple's most known product globally is the iPhone. While the tech that Apple uses is at par or in many cases better than its competitors, the company has not yet jumped into the innovation pool with a foldable phone. The likes of Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, and more have dipped their feet in the dangerous waters of selling an ultra-premium foldable phone. One thing is for sure, foldable phones won't ever reach the kind of scale that regular flagships do.









Apple is not only known for the iPhones, it is also known for taking its time to bring new tech to the market. But whenever it does bring new tech, it sets a standard for the entire industry. Recently, the Cupertino tech giant started selling the Apple Vision Pro (mixed-reality headset) in the US market. In the coming months and years, the availability of the Vision Pro will expand gradually to other nations.

According to a report by a Korean outlet AplhaBiz, the launch of the foldable iPhone was adjusted by Apple from the fourth quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2027, three years from now. Apple has reportedly decided to use the engineers who worked on the Vision Pro to also work on the foldable iPhone.

Vision Pro is a "visionary" product, in all senses. Thus, we can expect the first foldable iPhone to be class apart from what we will get from other brands during that time. Let's keep the assumptions aside for a moment and understand why Apple doesn't want to rush with a foldable iPhone.

The first reason is mentioned above and that is it can't achieve a very large scale due to costs and personal preferences. The second reason is that the supply of folding displays and components will also not be easy if Apple wants to ensure strict quality control and wants to design the device in a way that compliments its style the best way.