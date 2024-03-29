Apple’s First Foldable Phone Expected to Arrive in 2027

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Apple is not only known for the iPhones, it is also known for taking its time to bring new tech to the market. But whenever it does bring new tech, it sets a standard for the entire industry.

Highlights

  • Apple's most known product globally is the iPhone.
  • The likes of Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, and more have dipped their feet in the dangerous waters of selling an ultra-premium foldable phone.
  • One thing is for sure, foldable phones won't ever reach the kind of scale that regular flagships do. 

Follow Us

apple first foldable phone expected to arrive

Apple's most known product globally is the iPhone. While the tech that Apple uses is at par or in many cases better than its competitors, the company has not yet jumped into the innovation pool with a foldable phone. The likes of Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, and more have dipped their feet in the dangerous waters of selling an ultra-premium foldable phone. One thing is for sure, foldable phones won't ever reach the kind of scale that regular flagships do.




Apple is not only known for the iPhones, it is also known for taking its time to bring new tech to the market. But whenever it does bring new tech, it sets a standard for the entire industry. Recently, the Cupertino tech giant started selling the Apple Vision Pro (mixed-reality headset) in the US market. In the coming months and years, the availability of the Vision Pro will expand gradually to other nations.

Read More - iPhone 16 Pro Colour Options Surface Online

According to a report by a Korean outlet AplhaBiz, the launch of the foldable iPhone was adjusted by Apple from the fourth quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2027, three years from now. Apple has reportedly decided to use the engineers who worked on the Vision Pro to also work on the foldable iPhone.

Vision Pro is a "visionary" product, in all senses. Thus, we can expect the first foldable iPhone to be class apart from what we will get from other brands during that time. Let's keep the assumptions aside for a moment and understand why Apple doesn't want to rush with a foldable iPhone.

Read More - POCO C61 Launched in India Powered by MediaTek Helio G36 SoC

The first reason is mentioned above and that is it can't achieve a very large scale due to costs and personal preferences. The second reason is that the supply of folding displays and components will also not be easy if Apple wants to ensure strict quality control and wants to design the device in a way that compliments its style the best way.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Does Bharti Hexacom provide Airtel 5G services in N.E and Rajasthan Or Both are offering 5G seperately ? Who bought…

Bharti Hexacom IPO Set for April 3, TCIL to Sell…

Faraz :

Nice.. & BSNL 60 Mbps is even perfect plan for many if there are more than 5 devices connected. Many…

BSNL 60 Mbps Plan is Likely One of the Best…

Faraz :

Budget phones have degraded more than any other budget phones since pandemic. They are still selling some craps like Helio…

POCO C61 to Launch on March 26, 2024

shivraj roy :

i feel Vi has improved than what it was in 2022 i usually get around 8-10mbps in very heavily dense…

5G Users Consuming 3.6 Times More Data than 4G Users…

biswadeepmondal :

JioAir Fiber is working very well in KPA & HLR. Sadly they don't have any data only plan.

REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Bankura District of West…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments