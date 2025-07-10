Bharti Airtel Brings New Rs 189 Prepaid Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Bharti Airtel's Rs 189 prepaid plan in 2025 comes with only 21 days of service validity. So it is a little expensive. The daily cost of using this plan would stand at Rs 9. The plan offers users unlimited voice calling and only 1GB of data with 300 SMS.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has launched a new Rs 189 prepaid plan for the users.
  • The company has launched this plan silently.
  • The plan is a great tool for someone who wants to keep their SIM active.

Follow Us

bharti airtel brings rs 189 prepaid plan

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has launched a new Rs 189 prepaid plan for the users. The company has launched this plan silently. The plan is a great tool for someone who wants to keep their SIM active. This plan is now available for customers across India. In case the plan is not visible in your area, then you can let us know in the comments. But this is good development for people who have been looking for options under Rs 200 for prepaid recharges and keeping the SIM active. Let's take a look at the benefits of this plan.




Read More - Airtel Goes with Ericsson Core for FWA or AirFiber

Bharti Airtel Rs 189 Prepaid Plan Benefits in 2025

Bharti Airtel's Rs 189 prepaid plan in 2025 comes with only 21 days of service validity. So it is a little expensive. The daily cost of using this plan would stand at Rs 9. The plan offers users unlimited voice calling and only 1GB of data with 300 SMS. So this plan won't be suitable for you if you want to consume plenty of data. However, it will bring service validity. So any short-term emergency data needs can be fulfilled with the data vouchers that are available.

Read More - BSNL has Installed 94500 4G Towers Across India

Airtel's been looking to boost market share and ARPU (average revenue per user) for the longest time to compete with Jio. The Rs 189 prepaid plan would definitely help the telco in doing so. Airtel's Rs 189 plan would rival the same plan from Reliance Jio. We will soon share a detailed comparison between the Rs 189 plan from Jio and Airtel to help you understand which would be a better option to go for. For now, under Rs 200, Airtel has two options for consumers - the Rs 189 plan and Rs 199 plan. With the Rs 199 plan users get 28 days of service validity.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

rahul_yadav :

Every telecom operator should show their tower in their coverage map with the Band they are using along with 2g/3g/4g/5g…

BSNL has Installed 94500 4G Towers Across India

Faraz :

So in my office, there are 5 tower sites very close to each other like 100 m apart. 3 of…

BSNL has Installed 94500 4G Towers Across India

Faraz :

You can keep spare Jio SIM for free incoming, Vi SIM for random 1 GB per day for a week…

Indian Telcos Can Raise Tariffs by 10-12% by Year End

Faraz :

All the andbhakt already feeling bad that we criticizing paw paw so giving negative vote

Indian Telcos Can Raise Tariffs by 10-12% by Year End

Faraz :

The 1st one is Jio 5G 700 MHz with Vo-WiFi active and 2nd one with R is BSNL 900 MHz…

Indian Telcos Can Raise Tariffs by 10-12% by Year End

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments