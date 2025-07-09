Airtel Goes with Ericsson Core for FWA or AirFiber

Bharti Airtel has just announced that it has deepened its existing relationship with Ericsson, a Swedish telecom tech company. Airtel's FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) services are already available in many parts of India. The deployment will enhance Airtel's core capability and capacity for FWA, the release said. This will, in turn, boost the experience for customers utilising the FWA services from Airtel.









As a part of this agreement, Ericsson will be rolling out a new platform that Airtel will be utilsing. This new platform will take a smaller footprint and support higher capacity, resulting in lower total cost of ownership for the telco. Airtel wants to move to 5G SA (standalone) for FWA services throughout India, and it is in the process to do so. This announcement will help the company in doing that.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said, "Ericsson's innovative Packet Core deployment architecture represents a foundational enhancement, enabling critical improvements in network quality and reliability. This strategic implementation is specifically designed to accommodate rapidly increasing customer data requirements, ensuring robust performance and seamless connectivity even under peak demand.

This rollout is another step in the sustained success of our collaboration with Ericsson, demonstrating our collective capability to leverage cutting-edge technology for elevated overall customer experience."

Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson said, "We are proud to continue our technology leadership journey with Airtel by enabling their next wave of 5G monetization through FWA. Ericsson’s Local Packet Gateway (LPG) is designed to deliver high performance with efficiency and scale, making it ideal for driving Airtel’s 5G FWA ambitions. This collaboration is not just about advanced technology - it’s about enabling inclusive digital transformation and bridging the digital divide in the country."