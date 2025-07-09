OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Launched: Price and Offers

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 have launched in India. These new earphones were launched alongside the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 in the country. The Nord Buds 4 are the latest and the best TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones that OnePlus has launched under the Nord branding. One highlight of these earbuds is that they cost more than the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. So what's the price, where is it available, and how to get it? All the details are mentioned below along with the specifications.









OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Price in India

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 have launched for a price of Rs 5,999 in India (get it here). There's a Rs 500 discount available with the ICICI Bank credit card. The Nord Buds 4 are available officially on Amazon and OnePlus India's website online.

Let's take a look at the specifications now.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Specifications in India

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 support industry leading ANC (active noise cancellation) up to 55db. The earbuds can switch between ANC and Transparency modes for safe and a great listening experience. There are twin tailored DACs (Digital-to-Analog Converter), an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter, along with support for LHDC 5.0 for a high-res sound experience.

The Bluetooth range of the earphones is up to 250 meters for select OnePlus phones running on OxygenOS 15. There's an option to slide up and down on the earphone for volume control. With the low latency feature, you can ensure that all the gunshots and footsteps come to your ears in real time. It can charge pretty quickly in 10 minutes and deliver up to 11 hours of music playback. The earphones can also support quick and seamless device switching and there's Google Fast pair with which it can connect instantly to other devices.