Xiaomi Brings 20000mAh Compact Powerbank: Price Here

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Xiaomi has introduced a new compact powerbank for the Indian market. This powerbank is priced at a very competitive mark. Further, it is quite light given the capacity it has. With a 20000mAh powerbank, a user can charge his/her phone multiple times without any issues. The focus of the company was to give something to users with speed, safety and reliability in mind. There's a built-in cable too with which users can conveniently charge their devices.




Let's take a look at the price of the product.

Xiaomi 20000mAh Powerbank Price

Xiaomi's 20000mAh powerbank is priced at just Rs 1,799. It is available on Flipkart and Xiaomi Retail. The power bank will be available in two colours - Dark Grey and Ivy Green. The powerbank will be available starting on July 10, 2025, at 12 PM in India.

Xiaomi 20000mAh Powerbank Specifications

The Xiaomi 20000mAh powerbank weighs only 342 grams, making it very easy for the users to carry in bags or pockets. There's USB-A, USB-C, and a USB-C built in cable, allowing users to charge up to three devices at the same time. The powerbank supports 22.5W fast-charging which makes it ideal for the tablets, earbuds, smartphones and other wearables.

The 12-layer circuit protection to defend against overheating, over-voltage, short circuits, and electrostatic discharge.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

