Moto g96 Launched in India: Price and Specs

Motorola, a Lenovo owned tech brand, has just launched a new phone called Moto g96 in India. The phone runs on Android 15 out of the box. It is powered by a Qualcomm 7 series chip and weighs 178.10 grams, which is decent for its size. The phone promises IP68 certification, meaning it has underwater protection. There's Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the display panel for additional protection. For security, there's a on-screen fingerprint reader (optical), face unlock, Moto Secure, and ThinkShield for mobile. Let's take a look at the complete specifications and price of the phone.









Moto g96 Price in India

The Moto g96 has launched in two memory variants:

8GB+128GB for Rs 17,999

8GB+256GB for Rs 19,999

The phone will be available for purchase from July 16, 2025, starting 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola, and leading retail stores such as Reliance Digital.

Moto g96 Specifications in India

The Moto g96 comes with a 6.67-inch pOLED 3D Curved display. It comes with support for 144Hz refresh rate, 1600nits of peak brightness, and supports FHD+ 10 Bit colour. There's also support for Water Touch 2.0. The device supports up to 1600nits of peak brightness and has a 3D curved endless edge design.

It has IP68 certification and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage.

The phone has two rear cameras, where the primary one is a 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 700C sensor and an 8MP ultrawide angle sensor. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front. There's USB Type-C 2.0 on the phone. The device has a 5500mAh battery coupled with 33W TurboPower charger.

It supports 5G NR, 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G GSM bands connectivity. There's also availability of premium vegan leather design.