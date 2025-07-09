

Zscaler, a global cloud security provider, today (Wednesday, July 9) announced the launch of Zscaler Cellular, an AI-powered extension of its Zero Trust Exchange platform designed to secure Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) devices using cellular connectivity. The new solution enables Zero Trust communication through a simple SIM card, eliminating the need for additional software or legacy VPN infrastructure.

Zero Trust via SIM Card

Zscaler Cellular provides connectivity for distributed IoT/OT deployments by automatically connecting devices to available cellular networks worldwide. Each device is isolated in its own virtual enclave, with all inbound and outbound traffic routed through Zscaler's cloud-native Zero Trust Exchange platform. This approach significantly reduces the attack surface while ensuring visibility and policy enforcement across all endpoints.

"With the introduction of Zscaler Cellular, we have extended the power of the Zero Trust Exchange to IoT and OT devices with an easy 'install and go' SIM card that securely connects to any cellular network. This innovative solution provides customers with resilient connectivity, isolates each device to remove the attack surface, and ensures all inbound and outbound connections are protected through the Zero Trust Exchange," said Nathan Howe, Group Vice President of Emerging Technologies at Zscaler.

According to Zscaler, as enterprises rapidly deploy IoT/OT devices across diverse environments, traditional firewall and VPN-based security models fail to meet the demands of today's mobile and distributed organizations, leaving devices exposed to cyber threats. Legacy approaches rely on costly infrastructure that cannot scale and cellular networks by themselves aren't designed to enforce Zero Trust principles, resulting in security blind spots and expanding attack surfaces.

Maverick Transportation Secures Mobile Devices

Zscaler Cellular addresses these limitations by delivering secure connectivity without requiring local network control or endpoint software. Early adopters, such as Maverick Transportation, have used Zscaler Cellular to secure mobile devices deployed in unmanaged environments.

"Zscaler Cellular solved our long-standing challenge: how to effectively secure the IoT and mobile devices that we deploy at clients' and customers’ properties," said Brian Shelby, Director of IT Infrastructure and Cybersecurity at Maverick Transportation. "We need to operate these tablets, time-tracking devices, and more on sites where we have no control over the networking options provided or the operating environment, and without adding software agents or using remote access VPNs. The solution allowed us to create device-bound authentication through Zscaler. This became our test case, and after equipping kiosks with Zscaler Cellular, our Zero Trust policies are enforced through the Zscaler Cellular Edge. The lines are gone, the employee experience is better, our business is still protected, and we don’t need a software agent or VPN on the device."

Availability and Future Deployments

Zscaler is partnering with global telecommunications providers, including NTT, to deliver Zero Trust services at scale. Through these collaborations, enterprises can deploy secure, scalable connectivity for IoT and OT devices across global cellular networks, enabling secure digital transformation in even the most remote or infrastructure-constrained environments.

Zscaler Cellular will be available globally starting in August 2025, and is already in use by organizations such as Sandvik and Maverick Transportation, with further customer deployments to be announced.

