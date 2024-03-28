iPhone 16 Pro Colour Options Surface Online

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

The new iPhone 16 Pro models should run on iOS 18 out of the box. The World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) is scheduled for June 10 - June 14, 2024. During the event, Apple will announce the iOS 18 along with what will be new with the new operating system.

Highlights

  • iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max colour options are surfacing online ahead of the expected launch later this year.
  • Going by the trend, Apple is expected to launch the two new iPhones by September 2024.
  • Apple brings a signature colour for its new iPhone series.

iphone 16 pro colour options surface online

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max colour options are surfacing online ahead of the expected launch later this year. Going by the trend, Apple is expected to launch the two new iPhones by September 2024. But there will also be the regular iPhone 16 as well as the iPhone 16 Plus. Every year, Apple brings a signature colour for its new iPhone series. For the iPhone 16 Pro models, which will be covered with Titanium, the signature colour for this year could be Rose.




However, there will be one more new colour - Space Black. According to a tipster via a post on Weibo, the iPhone 16 Pro will arrive in Rose, Gray, Space Black, and White colour options. The Gray and White colour options will remain the same as the iPhone 15 Pro series, but the Space Black and Rose colour options could garner a lot of interest from consumers.

Read More - WWDC 2024 Announced: Apple to Announce iOS 18 and Other Things

The difference between Space Black and the regular Black will also be interesting to see. Apple will launch the iPhone 16 Pro models with the A18 Pro chip. The chip will have enhanced on-device AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities, suggest online reports.

Read More - iPhone 16 Pro Expected to Come with on-Device AI Performance

Apple will livestream the event on YouTube as well as its official website as always. The company is also inviting people to be a part of its event at Apple Park, but the space is extremely limited.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

