WWDC 2024 Announced: Apple to Announce iOS 18 and Other Things

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Apple is most certainly going to push weight is AI (artificial intelligence). Apple is already rumoured to be working on introducing generating AI to the iPhones. The A18 Pro Bionic chip will likely have more transistors and advanced tech that will likely introduce on-device AI to the iPhones.

Highlights

  • Apple has announced the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.
  • The event is scheduled to take place from June 10 to June 14.
  • WWDC brings a lot of excitement for Apple fans as well as developers.

Apple has announced the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. The event is scheduled to take place from June 10 to June 14. Going by the trend, Apple will likely hold the event inside the Apple Park and people across the world should be able to look at the event through YouTube or the official website of Apple. WWDC brings a lot of excitement for Apple fans as well as developers. During the event, Apple announces new OS (operating system) versions for its products such as iPhones, iPads, and Macs.




This time, the excitement will be doubled because Apple will also certainly announce what's new and upcoming for the Apple Vision Pro. iOS 18 is something that users across the world would be waiting to get a look at. Then, there would also be a new macOS version that will enhance the workflow for Mac users.

Read More - iPhone 16 Pro Expected to Come with on-Device AI Performance

One area where Apple is most certainly going to push weight is AI (artificial intelligence). Apple is already rumoured to be working on introducing generating AI to the iPhones. The A18 Pro Bionic chip will likely have more transistors and advanced tech that will likely introduce on-device AI to the iPhones.

Read More - Lava Launches O2, a Super Affordable Phone with 8GB of RAM and More

During the upcoming WWDC event, Apple will bring likely launch new iPad Air models also. There could also be an iPad with an OLED display. The keynote will also have an in-person experience on the first day, however, Apple has said that the space for the event is limited. Thus, people who are interested (enthusiasts and developers) can attend the event by going to the Apple Developer app and the company's website to apply for their space.

Apple is unlikely to announce any new silicon chip as the M3 chips were introduced already last year.

