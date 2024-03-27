Tele2 to Extend 5G Coverage Across 85 Percent of Latvia by Year End

Tele2 said it will make investments of over 20 million EUR this year, focusing on network modernisation and 5G technology deployment.

Highlights

  • The company emphasises a distinct strategy for broad 5G availability, differing from competitors.
  • Commitment to digital equality ensures 5G access for both urban and rural populations.
  • Dual-frequency operation caters to diverse needs, balancing speed and coverage.

Tele2 to Extend 5G Coverage Across 85 Percent of Latvia by Year End
Tele2 announced plans this week to expand its 5G network to cover 85 percent of Latvia's territory by the end of the year. Currently, over 250,000 5G devices are operational on the Tele2 network, with mobile data consumption in the 5G network increasing 18-fold over the past year, the company said.

Tele2's 5G Expansion

Tele2 highlighted its strategy aimed at ensuring widespread 5G availability, stating, "We will be able to provide our customers with the widest 5G coverage thanks to our chosen 5G network development strategy, which differs from that of our competitors."

"We want to promote digital equality between cities and regions, which means ensuring that 5G is available to everyone, not just the residents of Latvia's big cities. Taking this into account, this year we are actively developing the 5G network both in places where there is a greater demand for mobile internet and in less populated areas," Tele2 added.

Network Frequency and Coverage

Tele2 noted that its 5G network, currently accessible in all regions of Latvia, operates on both 3.5 GHz and 700 MHz frequencies. The former offers high speeds up to 1 Gbps, ideal for urban environments, while the latter provides broader coverage, particularly suited for less populated areas.

Investments in Modernisation

As previously reported, Tele2 said it will make investments of over 20 million EUR this year, focusing on network modernisation and 5G technology deployment. Since the beginning of this modernisation effort, the total network capacity, including both 4G and 5G, has surged by 57 percent, the company said.

