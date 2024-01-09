Tele2 Latvia to Invest EUR 21 Million Into CAPEX This Year



Tele2 Latvia announced a planned investment of EUR 21 million in 2024 for the development of its mobile network, customer service system, and new products. However, the majority of these funds will be allocated to the modernisation of the network and the installation of new 5G base stations, as stated in an official statement released on Monday.

5G Base Station Expansion

The company outlined its plans to install around 200 new 5G base stations throughout Latvia this year, bringing the total number of 5G base stations operating in the Tele2 Network to approximately 600 by the end of the year.

Enhancing Network Capacity

"As the range of services expands and the number of users increases, the data flow in the Tele2 network continues to grow. Therefore, this year, we will make significant investments in the development of the mobile communication network, with a primary focus on deploying 5G technology. Continuing the development of the 'middle mile' of the network, we plan to connect the base stations in Liepaja to the optical network, similar to what was done in previous years in Riga and other cities, in order to increase network capacity," said Tele2 Latvia.

Digital Opportunities for Customers

"This year, our customers will also have even wider opportunities in the digital environment, because currently a large number - approximately 45 percent of the company's customers use the option of self-service in the "Tele2" mobile app," added Tele2 Latvia.

5G Network Coverage

According to Tele2 Latvia, its 5G network is available in 65 percent of Latvia. Some 5G base stations operate at the 700 MHz frequency, providing extensive coverage, while others operate at the 3.5 GHz frequency, delivering high-speed mobile internet.