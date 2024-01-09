Tele2 Latvia to Invest EUR 21 Million Into CAPEX This Year

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

However, the majority of these funds will be allocated to the modernisation of the network and the installation of new 5G base stations, as stated in an official statement released on Monday.

Highlights

  • Allocated primarily to 5G technology deployment.
  • Plans to install 200 new stations across Latvia.
  • Approximately 45 percent of customers using Tele2 mobile app's self-service option.

Follow Us

Tele2 Latvia to Invest EUR 21 Million Into CAPEX This Year
Tele2 Latvia announced a planned investment of EUR 21 million in 2024 for the development of its mobile network, customer service system, and new products. However, the majority of these funds will be allocated to the modernisation of the network and the installation of new 5G base stations, as stated in an official statement released on Monday.

Also Read: Tele2 Latvia Records Significant Growth in 5G Data Consumption




5G Base Station Expansion

The company outlined its plans to install around 200 new 5G base stations throughout Latvia this year, bringing the total number of 5G base stations operating in the Tele2 Network to approximately 600 by the end of the year.

Enhancing Network Capacity

"As the range of services expands and the number of users increases, the data flow in the Tele2 network continues to grow. Therefore, this year, we will make significant investments in the development of the mobile communication network, with a primary focus on deploying 5G technology. Continuing the development of the 'middle mile' of the network, we plan to connect the base stations in Liepaja to the optical network, similar to what was done in previous years in Riga and other cities, in order to increase network capacity," said Tele2 Latvia.

Also Read: Latvian Telcos LMT and Tele2 Secure Additional 3.5 GHz Frequencies

Digital Opportunities for Customers

"This year, our customers will also have even wider opportunities in the digital environment, because currently a large number - approximately 45 percent of the company's customers use the option of self-service in the "Tele2" mobile app," added Tele2 Latvia.

5G Network Coverage

According to Tele2 Latvia, its 5G network is available in 65 percent of Latvia. Some 5G base stations operate at the 700 MHz frequency, providing extensive coverage, while others operate at the 3.5 GHz frequency, delivering high-speed mobile internet.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

lmao true

BSNL to Launch 5G Services Starting 2025: Report

Ankit :

Only few lines to say "Hey Prabhu Hey Hari Ram Krishn Jagannatham Premanand Yeh Kya Hua Palang Pe Pani Aa…

BSNL to Launch 5G Services Starting 2025: Report

Faraz :

Did BSNL get any of the 600 MHz spectrum ? Last year there were lots of news for reserved spectrum…

Why Telecom Department will Not Offer 600 MHz Spectrum to…

Faraz :

BSNL is out of mind. Even 100 GB FUP on broadband is very less. No-one is using 10 GB in…

BSNL is Offering 13 Months of Broadband Service for Just…

Amit Madan :

Jio 5G is not launched in Greater Noida West. Moreover even for 4G we get 1 network bar.

Jio Completed Fastest 5G Rollout in the World in Dec:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments