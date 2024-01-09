Telesom Launches 5G and FWA Services in Somaliland

Reported by Srikapardhi

The company believes that the introduction of these services will not only enrich the lives of individuals but also catalyse economic growth and innovation in different parts of rural and urban communities.

Highlights

  • 5G available in twelve key locations across Somaliland.
  • Access 5G data on iPhones, Google Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and soon Samsung.
  • High-speed internet access introduced through Fixed Wireless Access.

Telesom Launches 5G and FWA Services in Somaliland
Somaliland-based telecoms operator Telesom has officially launched its commercial 5G services and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services, available to residential and business customers from the beginning of the year 2024. The company considers this first-ever 5G mobile service launch a significant step forward in providing cutting-edge connectivity to the people of Somaliland.

5G Service Launch in Somaliland




5G Service Launch in Somaliland

The launch event took place at Telesom Headquarters and was attended by various government officials. The company believes that the introduction of these services "will not only enrich the lives of individuals but also catalyse economic growth and innovation in different parts of rural and urban communities."

5G Network Locations

Telesom said its 5G network coverage is now available in twelve locations, including Hargeisa, Burco, Buuhoodle, Borama, Berbera, Erigavo, Gabiley, Laascaanood, Sheekh, Wajaale, Widhwidh, and Xudun.

Compatible Devices

Compatible Devices

Customers of Telesom can access 5G services on compatible devices, such as Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, OnePlus, and Xiaomi, with more devices, including Samsung, to be added soon.

In addition to 5G services, the introduction of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) will offer high-speed internet access to homes and businesses. All Telesom customers can now order FWA devices and data packs to start enjoying these services.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

