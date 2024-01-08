Verizon Expands Network Reach Across US Under Network Transformation Program



American wireless network operator Verizon has activated numerous new mobile sites across regions to enhance the coverage and capacity of its network. Verizon has been improving and expanding its 4G as well as high-speed 5G Ultra Wide-band capacity and coverage for residents and visitors in various areas. According to Verizon, this work is part of its massive multi-year network transformation, which has not only brought 5G service to over 230 million people but also delivered 5G home internet service to over 40 million households.

Verizon's Network Expansion

Verizon is also adding more capabilities, upgrading network technology, and enhancing the customer experience for users and enterprises. "Our team lives, works, and recreates in the same places our customers do, so continuously testing and improving the network is critical. With customers using more data in more places in more ways, we work every day to ensure they have the best experience on our 5G Ultra Wideband network," said Verizon.

Multi-Year Network Transformation

As part of this network transformation program in the US, Verizon has been activating new cell sites, expanding coverage and capacity across various regions. Notable developments announced in December 2023 include activating a new cell site in Gaylord, a small town in rural mid-Michigan.

Network Upgrades and Expansion Across Regions

In Kentucky, Verizon turned on new cell sites in Barbourville, Falmouth, Mt. Eden, and Salem. They also activated a new cell site in Newington, Virginia. Verizon added new cell sites in several Ohio towns, including Chagrin Falls, Columbia Station, Cuyahoga Falls, Dalton, Delaware, Grafton, Hubbard, Litchfield, Ravenna, Rootstown, Sunbury, and Youngstown.

In western Pennsylvania towns, Verizon added new cell sites in Irwin, New Alexandria, North East, Punxsutawney, and Salisbury. New cell sites were added in several Indiana towns, including Francesville, Lee, Madison, Odon, Richmond, and Warsaw.

Enhanced Wireless Services in Key Regions

Verizon upgraded wireless services to customers in Tucson, Arizona, by adding new cell sites to deliver reliable 4G and high-performing 5G Ultra Wideband service.

Verizon upgraded wireless service for Phoenix communities by adding new cell sites in Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Tempe, and Queen Creek, Arizona, delivering reliable 4G and high-performing 5G Ultra Wideband service.

In Texas, Verizon recently turned on new cell sites in Austin and Round Rock, and also turned on new cell sites in Frisco, Aubrey, Prosper, Addison, and McKinney of North Texas communities, bringing reliable 4G and high-speed 5G Ultra Wideband service to residents and visitors.

Boosting Mobile Service Across States

In Wisconsin, residents in Bloomer, Butternut, Menasha, and Oak Creek just got a boost to their mobile service as Verizon turned on new cell sites to offer expanded 4G and 5G coverage in these communities. In Minnesota, Verizon added new cell sites in Chanhassen, Esko, Red Wing, and Silver Corners.

Reliable 4G and high-performing 5G services are now available to Verizon customers in Kennesaw, Georgia, including the Shiloh Valley area and Barrett Parkway. Verizon also turned on a new cell site in Duluth, Georgia, covering the shopping off Venture Drive, along with nearby restaurants and residential living surrounding Liddell Road and Satellite Boulevard. Service from this new site also provides increased capacity and performance for public safety locations, including Gwinnett County Police Department Central Precinct.

Similarly, Verizon upgraded wireless service by activating a new cell site that covers the nearby areas in Salley, Perry, and Berlin of South Carolina. Service from this new site also provides increased capacity and performance for public safety locations, including Hollow Creek Fire Department.

Florida Receives a Connectivity Boost

Finally, in the last update in December 2023, Verizon customers throughout Florida received a significant boost. Verizon recently turned on new cell sites in Palm Beach County, Miami-Dade County, Port Charlotte, West Gainesville, North Sanford, North Fort Myers, and Suwannee County, offering reliable 4G and high-speed 5G service to residents and visitors in these areas.

New Year 2024 Developments

Verizon started the New Year 2024 by announcing upgraded wireless service to Homer in Alaska, where the telco added new cell sites, delivering reliable 4G service. In Washington, Verizon recently turned on a new cell site in Marblemount, activated new cell sites in Seattle, Fernwood, Auburn, Redmond, Lacey, and Lake Tapps, delivering 4G and 5G Ultra Wideband service, and a new cell site added in Rimrock and Naches, delivering 4G service.

These new sites either bring 4G connectivity services or both 4G and high-speed 5G Ultra Wideband service to residents and visitors.