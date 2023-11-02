Verizon Achieves 1.2 Tbps on Single Wavelength in Fiber Network Trial

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Verizon and Cisco have successfully demonstrated increased speed, reliability, and capacity of Verizon's fiber network by achieving transmission speeds of 1.2 Tbps over a single wavelength in a live network trial.

Highlights

  • New fiber network technology offers increased speed, reliability, and capacity.
  • Upgraded optical-to-electrical conversion cards enhance data flow management, allowing data to travel farther and faster.
  • Trial conducted using Cisco's NCS 1014 and Acacia's Coherent Interconnect Module 8, achieving high-speed transmissions over various distances.

Follow Us

Verizon Achieves 1.2 Tbps on Single Wavelength in Fiber Network Trial
Verizon, along with vendor Cisco, has achieved transmission speeds of 1.2 Tbps across a single wavelength over its live metro fiber network in Long Island, New York. Verizon says this achievement demonstrates increased speed, enhanced reliability, and expanded overall capacity for its fiber network.

Also Read: Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Now Available in All 30 NFL Stadiums




Enhancing Fiber Infrastructure

Verizon explained that during this trial, it transmitted data across longer distances by upgrading the optical-to-electrical conversion cards responsible for managing the flow of customer data through fiber optic cables. This upgrade enables data to travel greater distances across Verizon's fiber network at faster speeds, ultimately leading to improved reliability.

Accelerated Fiber Expansion

Verizon says it has accelerated its fiber build plan, having deployed nearly 57,000 fiber miles since 2020. The company also highlights that it now connects over 51 percent of its cell sites with its own fiber.

Furthermore, Verizon is reportedly expanding its fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) presence in the Northeast, along with recent high-speed internet expansions in Delaware, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, central New York, and more.

Also Read: Verizon Announces Seamless Network Transformation for Rapid Upgrades and Zero Downtime

"We have bet big on fiber. Not only does it provide an award-winning broadband experience for consumers and enterprises, it also serves as the backbone of our wireless network. As we continue to see customers using more data in more varied ways, it is critical we continue to stay ahead of our customers' demands by using the resources we have most efficiently," said Verizon.

Trial Set-up

According to the statement, the trial was conducted over Verizon's live production network using Cisco's NCS 1014 transceiver shelf and Acacia's Coherent Interconnect Module 8 (CIM 8).

Also Read: Verizon Achieves Successful Data Transfer Over Multiple Network Slices in Commercial 5G Environment

In the trial, a 1 Tbps single wavelength was transmitted over the Cisco NCS 2000 line system over a distance of 205 km, traversing 14 fiber central offices. Additionally, an 800 Gbps transmission was achieved over 305 km through 20 offices, and a 1.2 Tbps wavelength traversed three offices.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

That is why stock value of HDFC bank going down while Vi share price rising.

Vi Gets Rs 2000 Crore from HDFC Bank

Faruk Kadir :

Dear TT, When we are going to get jio Airfibre review? I'm using one its not suitable for gaming. Ping…

JioFiber 100 Mbps Plan Cost for Monthly, Quarterly, and Annual…

Iambic Potato :

I have been using Vi since February of this year. Overall, Wi-Fi Calling has been pretty much flawless for me,…

Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in these Places

Faraz :

31% ... Still one-third 2G customers. I mean many of them who Airtel is considering data consumers may not be…

Bharti Airtel Reports Q2 Net Profit of Rs 1,341 Crore;…

Faraz :

Wow it is available in Bihar, W.B & Kolkata. Will have to try it out. Can someone share their experience…

Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in these Places

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments