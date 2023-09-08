Verizon Launches Mobile Onsite Network-as-a-Service Vehicle for Enterprise Customers

Verizon has launched a new mobile vehicle that delivers the full functionality of its wireless network, as well as connected emerging technologies, right to enterprise customers' front doors.

Highlights

  • Mobile Onsite NaaS extends Verizon's wireless network to enterprise customers.
  • Lockheed Martin's campus hosts the first deployment, demonstrating ease of use.
  • The solution doubles as a Mobile Lab as a Service to accelerate development.

US telecommunications provider Verizon has unveiled Mobile Onsite Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), a portable solution that delivers Verizon's wireless network and emerging technologies directly to enterprise customers. In its statement, Verizon mentioned that this solution offers a private network, private mobile edge compute (MEC), SD-WAN, and satellite connectivity. The 10-foot trailer supports 4G and 5G standalone functionality and provides scalable, reliable 5G and edge computing, managed locally by customers for flexibility.

Also Read: Verizon Unveils Point-To-Multipoint Solution for mmWave Spectrum




Deployment at Lockheed Martin

Verizon has announced that the first deployment of Mobile Onsite NaaS is at Lockheed Martin's Waterton, Colorado campus, demonstrating its ease of use and versatility. It will collect sensor data and video for assessing network operations.

Verizon's Vision

Verizon highlightd how 5G and edge computing can help customers address their strategic priorities and continue to develop advanced solutions, offering high-speed, high-capacity, and low-latency connectivity, along with enhanced privacy and security.

Also Read: Verizon Expedites 5G Ultra Wideband Expansion With Full C-Band Access

Diverse Applications

Verizon stated that its Mobile Onsite NaaS provides opportunities for various industries like utilities, agriculture, manufacturing, and entertainment. It's a plug-and-play solution for temporary or permanent network and compute service needs.

Verizon provided examples to consider, including use cases such as entertainment companies in need of guaranteed 5G and edge computing for concerts, infrastructure providers requiring drones to assess bridge repairs, or public safety professionals needing to establish a mobile command centre at the site of a natural disaster.

Also Read: Verizon Achieves Successful Data Transfer Over Multiple Network Slices in Commercial 5G Environment

Mobile Lab as a Service

Furthermore, Verizon's Mobile Onsite NaaS can also function as a Mobile Lab as a Service, enhancing Innovation Labs' offerings. These labs support solution development, technical validation, and collaboration.

Verizon's Mobile Onsite NaaS offers a versatile solution for improved network and technological capabilities, catering to various enterprise and public sector needs, including scenarios where network coverage is challenging or temporary connectivity is required.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

