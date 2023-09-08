Kuzey Kibris Turkcell Launches 4.5G Services in Northern Cyprus

KKTCell, a telecommunications services provider in Northern Cyprus, has announced the launch of 4.5G services. The company said that it is now the first operator in the country to offer 4.5G technology and internet experiences to its customers.

Highlights

  • KKTCell's 4.5G network will cover all major cities and towns in Northern Cyprus.
  • Customers need to have a compatible SIM card and device to experience 4.5G speeds.
  • KKTCell has also partnered with the Nicosia Turkish Municipality to launch 4.5G services on the Nicosia Travel Train.

Kuzey Kibris Turkcell (KKTCell), a telecommunications services provider in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and a subsidiary of Turkcell, has announced the launch of 4.5G services. In a ceremony held at the Headquarters Building at 00:00 on Thursday, Northern Cyprus Turkcell announced the launch of its 4.5G service offering and internet experiences to its customers.

Also Read: Turkcell to Invest Around USD 240 Million for Renewable Power




KKTCell's 4.5G Service Launch

Northern Cyprus Turkcell highlighted in its statement that, after waiting for 9 years since the 4G beta tests in 2014, it has now become the first operator to introduce 4.5G in the country. Kuzey Kibris Turkcell termed 4.5G as a fourth-generation telecommunications service that offers faster mobile internet speed, more data capacity and low latency.

In its statement, Northern Cyprus Turkcell emphasized that, for KKTCell subscribers to experience 4.5G speeds, it is sufficient for the SIM card and device to be compatible with 4.5G. Then, customers can choose the network settings on their devices to enable 4.5G or simply restart the devices to connect to the network. The company also mentioned that customers can obtain 4.5G compatible SIM cards from Turkcell Communication Centers.

Users can start using the 4.5G service from September 7, 2023, at no extra cost. KKTCell stated that data usage will be charged according to the Mobile Internet package, which is currently valid as per the tariff.

Also Read: Robi Achieves 98.5 Percent 4G Population Coverage in Bangladesh

Nicosia Travel Train with 4.5G Network

In another related development this week, cooperation between Nicosia Turkish Municipality and Northern Cyprus Turkcell witnessed the launch of fast internet services, 4.5G, on the toy train.

The sightseeing train, known as the Nicosia Travel Train, provided by the Turkish Municipality of Nicosia for free use by everyone in the city to promote the historical places in the Nicosia wall, is an important attraction for tourists visiting the city.

Also Read: Cablenet Selects Infovista’s Ativa Solution to Enhance Customer Experience in Cyprus

The train is equipped with fast internet service by Northern Cyprus Turkcell, allowing people travelling on the train to share video recordings, which the company believes will also contribute to the promotion of tourism.

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

Expert Opinion

