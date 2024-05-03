DNB to Develop 5G Solutions for Enterprises in Malaysia With Partners



Malaysian operator Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the state-owned company deploying the country's wholesale 5G network, has selected Ericsson to accelerate digitalisation in Malaysian enterprises, leveraging the capabilities of its 5G network. Intel will serve as the technology partner, as per earlier Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), DNB announced on Friday.

Partnership for 5G Acceleration

DNB and Ericsson have signed individual MoUs for piloting autonomous transport with eMooVit Technology, fleet management with Scania, and smart manufacturing with SKF Malaysia, with Intel supporting as the technology partner. These agreements, formalised through a series of MoUs, will enable the development of solutions and innovations based on 5G connectivity to address enterprise challenges, the official release said.

Piloting Innovative Use Cases

The high-speed and low-latency characteristics of 5G networks facilitate efficient communication between machines, robots, and systems within factories, leading to improved productivity and efficiency.

"The network already covers more than 80 percent of the population and offers one of the best experiential and consistent performances globally," DNB noted. "To further drive 5G adoption among enterprises, DNB and Ericsson have initiated this program to establish lighthouses for key industries, demonstrating the full potential of digitalisation and 5G. These will act as catalysts to kick-start digitalisation across industries."

Driving Digital Transformation

Intel and Ericsson will leverage their technology expertise to demonstrate how communications service providers can accelerate 5G adoption and expand their business-to-business (B2B) engagements based on 5G use cases.

Intel will participate in joint development efforts for enterprise use cases in selected verticals such as manufacturing, transport, and logistics.

eMooVit will provide various technologies, including Operational Technology sensors and camera technology, while Scania will integrate technologies like Operational Technology sensors and fleet management systems.

SKF Malaysia will collaborate on using 5G to complement fibre and WiFi, enabling wireless digitalisation on the manufacturing shop floor with use cases such as data shower analysis, video sensor monitoring, and data capture.