Bharti Airtel Launches Airtel Advantage, a Unified Platform for Global Interconnect Solutions



Bharti Airtel announced today the launch of 'Airtel Advantage,' which the company claims is a first-of-its-kind unified platform offering global interconnect solutions. Airtel states that the automated one-stop destination is the first such platform by an Indian telecom carrier, offering a host of services.

Airtel Advantage

The Airtel Advantage platform offers International Voice, A2P, P2A, P2P SMS, Direct Inward Dialing (DID), and International Toll-Free Service (ITFS). Airtel Advantage will enable carrier partners globally to seamlessly address their connectivity needs in a few clicks, the company said.

Powered by Airtel's Global Network

The 'Airtel Advantage' platform leverages Airtel's global network and digital infrastructure to offer assured time-to-market capabilities, enabling faster customer onboarding and seamless commencement of interconnects for multiple global locations. Furthermore, the company stated that customers can also view real-time traffic statistics and other insights on a customised analytics dashboard.

Airtel Business stated, "We are delighted to offer yet another innovation to our partners. The next-gen platform will place the power in their hands to find a solution of their choice and deploy it, all in a matter of hours. The transparency, agility, reliability and ease of doing business offered by Airtel Advantage will transform the way carriers globally access interconnects."

Simple Signup for Carriers

The platform will initially offer International Voice and SMS, to begin with, and will subsequently add DID and ITFS. Airtel said carriers will now be able to opt for any connectivity service based on their requirements.

A partner from anywhere across the globe can quickly interconnect with Airtel and use the Voice and SMS services to enable its customers expand their global reach, by simply signing up for the Airtel Advantage platform at airtel-advantage.airtel.in.

End-to-end digitised journey, swift onboarding and interconnect selections, real-time analytics, a single wallet for all services, and a pay-as-you-go model are some of the key features of 'Airtel Advantage,' as highlighted by Airtel.