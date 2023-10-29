Airtel Partners With Microsoft to Offer Calling Services Over Microsoft Teams in India

Reported by Yashika Goel

Airtel IQ for Microsoft Teams to provide enterprises with a plug-and-play solution for integrated calling, streamlining communications and collaboration.

Highlights

  • Airtel IQ for Microsoft Teams offers flexibility and cost savings.
  • The plug-and-play solution enables quick setup and scalability.
  • Airtel IQ for Microsoft Teams offers enterprise-grade reliability and support, with no additional hardware required.

Bharti Airtel has announced a partnership with Microsoft to provide Indian organizations with calling services through Microsoft Teams, facilitated by integration with Airtel IQ. Airtel IQ for Microsoft Teams will offer enterprises the flexibility to connect with customers throughout the country via fixed-line internet, enhancing their communication capabilities.

Enhancing Enterprise Communication

According to Airtel, this new service will enable enterprises to make and receive calls from external users through the Teams experience, streamlining communications and collaboration within the workflow.

Commenting on the Partnership, Airtel IQ said, "We are delighted to partner with Microsoft to bring an agile, flexible and innovative solution to ease one of the biggest issues facing Indian enterprises today. Airtel's traditional strength of connectivity combined with Microsoft's technology will result in reliability, cost savings, ease of management and, most importantly, scalability for all customers, ensuring that going forward they can focus solely on productivity."

Plug-and-Play Solution

Additionally, Airtel highlighted that Airtel IQ for Microsoft Teams is a plug-and-play solution that can be set up within a day with minimal provisioning and management. This will enable companies to save on infrastructure purchases since there is no additional hardware involved and will provide enterprise-grade reliability and support.

Benefits for Indian Enterprises

"Teams Phone integrated calling on Airtel IQ will help remove key roadblocks in every enterprise's journey from managing multiple platforms for IP telephony and collaborations, to lack of control and security, lack of flexibility in supporting remote and hybrid working, and a paucity of the higher capex investments needed to ensure uniform and seamless collaborations," stated Airtel.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

