Brazil’s Anatel Allocates 120 MHz in the 4.9 GHz Band for 5G Services



In a move to bolster the deployment of 5G technology in Brazil, the Brazilian National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) has approved the allocation of an additional 120 MHz of spectrum in the 4.9 GHz band. According to the official statement, this decision, made by Anatel's Board of Directors, is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing the country's 5G infrastructure.

Also Read: Fiber Backhaul Connects 93.9 Percent of Brazilian Population: Anatel









Spectrum Allocation Details

Anatel said the allocated radio spectrum from 4,830 MHz to 4,950 MHz is earmarked for various communication services, including the Personal Mobile Service (SMP), the Multimedia Communication Service (SCM), the Fixed Switched Telephone Service (STFC), and the Private Limited Service (SLP). Crucially, this allocation is primary, ensuring access for multiple service providers without exclusivity.

Mid-Band Spectrum

With this decision, Anatel increases the amount of Spectrum for the Personal Mobile Service - SMP in the frequency range between 1 GHz and 6 GHz. This expansion specifically focuses on the mid-band, which extends from the existing 1060 MHz to 1180 MHz. This move is expected to contribute to increased capacity and improved performance of 5G services across Brazil.

Also Read: Intelsat Expands Infrastructure in Brazil to Provide More Connectivity Options

Spectrum Auction

Anatel has stated that there is currently no plan in place to conduct the bidding process for the 4.9 GHz band. However, this marks the initial step in that direction, which involves defining the frequency arrangement and usage conditions for this spectrum range.

According to the statement, this new range is anticipated to introduce healthy competition into the telecommunications sector, which, in turn, could drive operational efficiency and lead to reductions in consumer costs.

Also Read: Brazil to Offer Subsidies to Replace 2G, 3G Networks With 5G

Adapting Existing Systems

The 4.9 GHz band is currently utilised for point-to-point radio links and Public Security and Civil Defense systems. To enable the allocation of 120 MHz for 5G services, adjustments have been made, reducing the number of available channels for point-to-point systems in this range from five to three channels in addition to a 40 MHz reduction in the band used by Public Security and Civil Defense systems. Affected systems have been given until September 6, 2028, to complete the necessary adaptations to accommodate these changes.