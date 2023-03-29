Airtel IQ, Network Integrated CPaaS Solution Explained

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications service provider, offers not only consumer services but also a range of Business to Business (B2B) Solutions and services through its business arm, Airtel Business. Airtel Business continues to be a strong performance player with a growth sequentially at 2.5% and is the largest B2B player in the country. However, among the many B2B offerings, Airtel IQ uniquely stands apart as the world's first network-integrated Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) ecosystem. Let's now have a high-level overview of Airtel IQ offering to Businesses in the story ahead.

Airtel IQ

Airtel IQ is the world's first network-integrated CPaaS ecosystem. In the B2B Segment, account stickiness with multiple products and account management is one of the most critical things. Hence, Airtel is stepping up investments in CPaaS, the Internet of Things (IoT), and others. We have already discussed Airtel IoT in a story. You can read about it by clicking the link below.

Customers try to reach Businesses across various channels and platforms. That is where Enterprises struggle to deliver a seamless experience to customers. Airtel IQ is a unified cloud communications platform that lets businesses programmatically deliver unparalleled customer engagement across voice, SMS, WhatsApp and Video channels. By exposing the fundamental capabilities of a telecommunications services/company, Airtel IQ enables organisations to develop growth-oriented and experiential solutions using programmable Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

Personalised Solutions

Using Airtel IQ, Businesses can expand their customer base and reduce customer acquisition costs by targeting the right audience at the right time on omnichannel platforms with personalised communications. Businesses can also send secure transaction requests using SMS, voice and WhatsApp channels to enable hassle-free payments. In addition, handling inbound customer care calls during peak loads with actionable insights and Virtual Relationship Manager Solution to connect with customers across multiple channels are some secure, scalable and personalised solutions that are available for Businesses.

Airtel IQ Advantage

Easy Integration, Unified Service Level Agreement (SLA), Full stack access, and a platform built for speed are some of the unique advantages of Airtel IQ.

Today many companies, including Rapido, Havells, Urband Company, India Posts Payments Bank, and Swiggy, are transforming their customer experience with Airtel IQ.

Airtel working with WhatsApp

In a recent update concerning Airtel IQ, Bharti Airtel is working with WhatsApp to offer Solutions for Enterprises. Airtel has multiple partners working on solving enterprise problems on WhatsApp, and these solutions are available to all Airtel's Network-Embedded Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) users Airtel IQ caters to. Airtels platform gives SMEs and Entrepreneurs the infrastructure to build on the top of WhatsApp to take solutions to Enterprises and scale up.

Conclusion

Airtel IQ is for enterprises looking to take customer engagement to the next level by unifying communication across business practices, including marketing, sales, customer service, and operations. We shall briefly look into the detailed offerings of Airtel IQ, the CPaaS offering, in a different story.