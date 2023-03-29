Netplus Entry Level Truly Unlimited Broadband Plan Benefits Detailed

Netplus Broadband, a leading Internet Service Provider (ISP) in India, especially in the Northern region, has recently revamped its broadband plans and portfolio of offerings. Netplus Broadband offers all its subscribers affordable services and multiple offerings at different price tags. The leading ISP now offers double-speed Dhamaka plans, which means 200% speed at the same price. Along with double speeds Netplus Broadband offers truly unlimited plans. In the story ahead, let's look at the entry-level, truly unlimited broadband plan from Netplus.

Netplus Broadband Truly Unlimited 100 Mbps Plan

Netplus offers a truly unlimited entry-level broadband plan with speeds of 100 Mbps. Netplus Truly UL 100 Mbps broadband plan also offers customers unlimited calling, and the plan comes with a validity of one month. Priced at Rs 499, this entry-level plan is very affordable and attractive, considering the unlimited data benefits and voice calling that come bundled with the monthly plan.

Netplus Broadband Long-term Benefits

Netplus Broadband also offers long-term benefits to its customers. For example, on payment for 5 months, customers get a 1-month service completely free. On payment for 10 months, customers get to enjoy 12 months of truly unlimited Broadband, which means 2 months extra.

Netplus Broadband Service availability

Netplus Broadband services are available in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. In addition, the leading Internet Service Provider in North India recently upgraded its Broadband access infrastructure with Nokia to deliver new Quad Play Broadband services to all its subscribers. Furthermore, Netplus is the first service provider to launch a 1 Gig plan and smart telephony services in the region, according to the company. Next Generation services of Netplus include Broadband, Android TV, OTT and Voice.

Netplus Broadband Other Services

Netplus Broadband also offers OTT Add-ons, Truly Entertainment Plans, Android TV plans, Unlimited Happiness Plans with Live HD TV, Free Voice Calls, OTT subscription, and Unlimited broadband data, all under one single plan.