Netplus to Deliver New Quad-Play Broadband Services With Nokia

Nokia and Netplus Broadband, a leading Internet Service Provider (ISP) in India, especially in the Northern region, partnered to enable the broadband player to deliver new Quad Play Broadband services to all its subscribers. With this partnership, Netplus broadband will be able to scale its broadband services throughout Northern India.

Nokia and Netplus Partnership

Nokia will deploy its Multi-Access Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) application for access management, hosted on the FP5-based 7750 Service Router (SR) and the 7250 Interconnect Router (IXR) for Netplus. According to Nokia, these solutions provide high-density aggregation to scale Netplus Broadband services in India.

Nokia Deployments for Netplus

These deployments by Nokia will help Netplus enable world-class broadband services with highly scalable subscriber management, granular bandwidth management and per-subscriber policy control, deterministic performance and a 75 per cent reduction in power consumption over FP4 silicon.

In addition, Netplus will also deploy Nokia's 7750 SR Extended Services Appliance (ESA) to scale support of Carrier Grade Network Address Translation (CGNAT), helping it solve the challenges faced by increasing demand for connected endpoints.

Arshdeep Singh Mundi, Executive Director at Netplus, said, "Our partnership with Nokia will help us achieve our goals of a world-class broadband experience for our customers and last-mile broadband expansion with the benefit of added capacity. The expanded coverage will leverage Nokia's state-of-the-art broadband access infrastructure and help Netplus cater to our customers' increasing demand, helping drive the Digital India vision."

Vach Kompella, Vice President IP Networks Division at Nokia, said, "We're pleased to partner with Netplus to supply our industry-leading IP products. Our Multi-Access Gateway BNG, hosted on our 7750 SR platform and 7250 IXR offers a scalable and high-capacity infrastructure to enable ISPs like Netplus to build a foundation for rapid broadband access growth across India."

Netplus Coverage

Netplus is the first service provider to launch 1 Gig plan and smart telephony services in the region. Netplus services are available in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. Netplus will partner with Nokia's IP Networks services team to support the deployment of the Nokia products and applications to deliver the new, quad-play residential broadband services to its one million plus subscriber base across Punjab.