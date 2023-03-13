Cherrinet Broadband 1 Gbps G-Force Plans Detailed

Cherrinet is a popular broadband service provider in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Cherrinet offers high-speed internet services to both residential and commercial customers. Cherrinet has extensive coverage across Tamil Nadu, offering its users a range of plans with multiple speed options. Along with their regular plans, Cherrinet has a 1 Gbps G-Force Broadband offering currently for users in Chennai. Let's look at Cherrinet G-Force 1 Gbps Broadband plans in this story.

1 Gbps - Gigabit Broadband Connectivity

1 Gbps broadband, or Gigabit broadband, is a high-speed internet connection that can provide data transfer speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps). With Gigabit broadband, users can enjoy Faster internet speeds, High-speed internet support for Multiple Users and devices, Improved productivity, and enhanced streaming and gaming while future-proofing the connectivity.

Overall, 1 Gbps broadband can provide numerous benefits, including faster internet speeds, improved productivity, and enhanced streaming and gaming experiences. Cherrinet broadband provides three Gigabit plans for users in Chennai.

Cherrinet G-Force 1 Gbps Broadband plans

Cherrinet offers optical fibre broadband internet connection up to 1 Gbps using GPON Technology. Cherrinet G-Force 2, Cherrinet G-Force 6 and Cherrinet G-Force 10 are the Gigabit plans available for users in Chennai.

Cherrinet G-Force 2 plan offers users 1 Gbps speeds with 4 TB high-speed monthly data, with 10 Mbps Post FUP Speeds. The plan costs Rs 9,999 per month. Cherrinet G-Force 6 broadband plan offers users 1 Gbps speeds and 12 TB high-speed data per month with 10 Mbps post FUP speeds at Rs 24,999 monthly. Similarly, the Cherrinet G-Force 10 offers users 1 Gbps speeds with 20 TB High-speed data with 10 Mbps post FUP speeds at Rs 34,999.

Cherrinet Coverage

Cherrinet coverage is available across Arcot, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kulithalai, Kodaikanal, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Puducherry, Rajapalayam, Ranipet, Salem, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Tiruvanamalai, Tuticorin, Vandavasi, Villupuram and Vellore, according to the website.

These Gigabit plans from Cherrinet appear to be very costly, compared to other market offerings. If you are using these plans, do let us know via comments.