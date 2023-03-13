Veon to Accelerate Digital Operator 1440 Model

Veon, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, has announced that it is accelerating its efforts towards Digital Operator 1440 Model. The digital operator received GSMA's Global Mobile Award for Best Mobile Operator Service for Connected Consumers with its Digital Operator 1200 model - DO1440, at the Mobile World Congress 2023.

The telco is delighted that it received the award, particularly in the category of the connected consumer. Veon said being a digital experience provider is a significant shift away from the traditional value propositions of the Industry, and its operators are executing the same in their respective markets successfully.

Veon Digital Operator 1440 model

In Veon's Digital Operator 1440 model, Veon Group companies combine mobile connectivity with a complete digital product portfolio that suits local needs and services, including mobile financial services, entertainment, health, education and others. Veon said this model has led to greater engagement and value generation among Veon's customers.

Appointment of Group DO1440 Officer

In its move to take the operating model further ahead, Veon has appointed a dedicated Group DO1440 Officer to support its operating companies in executing its digital operator model.

In a statement, Veon said, "Our ambition with the digital operator model is to be relevant to and engaged with our customers for the entire 1,440 minutes of a day. Establishing this new role will strengthen the Group's support to each of our operating companies in accelerating their digital operator roll-out, transforming our value proposition from traditional telcos to providers of digital experiences."

Partnership with OneWeb

Veon is a global digital operator that currently serves over 200 million customers in seven different markets. Veon has recently partnered with OneWeb to provide extended mobile internet connectivity and digital services to support its 4G for all and Humanitarian Connectivity focus.