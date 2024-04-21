Verizon Announces Preparedness for Severe Weather Events Across the Country



American wireless network operator Verizon has announced its preparedness to respond to any event, such as tornadoes, hurricanes, flooding, and wildfires, as a result of its year-round preparations. These preparations include emergency drill exercises, network infrastructure enhancements, and resource staging for rapid response. Verizon asserts that its preparedness demonstrates its commitment to reliability and maintaining the safety and connectivity of communities, businesses, and first responders.

Verizon's Preparedness Measures

"We know our customers rely on us to connect with loved ones or request help when extreme weather strikes, which is why we’ve built and designed our network with industry-leading resiliency and reliability," said Verizon.

"Our team invests considerable time and money to prepare for and test our ability to respond to emergency situations so that our people and assets are ready to be deployed at a moment's notice to assist with rapid recovery efforts and keep customers connected."

Primed Networks and Swift Response Teams

Verizon says its network is built with industry-leading resiliency and reliability to withstand severe weather. The telco noted that around 79 percent of its macro cell sites are equipped with backup generators, and over 550 portable network assets are spread nationwide for rapid deployment. Additionally, Verizon has 200 satellite-based portable network assets, providing crucial connectivity in scenarios where fiber connections are compromised.

Individual Preparedness Tips

As part of their outreach, Verizon encourages individuals to keep devices dry and charged, have backup power sources, and stay informed with useful apps and emergency checklists.