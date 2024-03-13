Verizon Consumer Connections Report Shows 129 Percent Surge in Mobile Network Traffic



American wireless network operator Verizon's first Consumer Connections Report reveals a 129 percent surge in total mobile network traffic over the past five years. The report, released by Verizon on Monday, analyses consumer behaviours, showcasing a rising demand for seamless connectivity, video content consumption, and state-to-state migration patterns across the United States driven by factors like the cost of living and space.

Demand for Connectivity - at Home or on the Go

The report's key findings highlight an increase in mobile smartphone usage, with city-level usage increasing by 34 percent from an average of 11.5 GB per line in January 2022 to 15.5 GB per line by November 2023. Additionally, Verizon said its 5G and LTE Home platforms witnessed a 111 percent year-over-year growth, with nearly 1.9 million subscribers by the end of 2023.

Verizon Home Internet

Across all Verizon Home Internet technologies, consumers used an average of 621GB in 2023, Verizon reported, with 10 connected devices online per household on average.

Video Consumption

Video content took the major share of consumption, accounting for 47 percent of consumer mobile traffic in the latter half of 2023. Verizon reported that video-sharing platforms YouTube and TikTok captured a significant share of time spent daily on the app and weekly mobile usage.

Verizon's report revealed that US users are spending an average of around 1 hour 42 minutes per day on TikTok, compared with around 1 hour on YouTube and approximately 39 minutes on Facebook. On average, active users are consuming 2.30GB per week on YouTube, 1.73GB per week on TikTok, and 0.46GB per week on Facebook, the report revealed.

Nation on the Move

Verizon said moving states across state lines peaked in 2021, according to the number of Verizon accounts that started the year in a state and then left for a different state during the year. Consumers are leaving New York and California for warmer climates, lower costs of living, and more space, looking at the most popular state-to-state moves in 2023.

The most frequent state-to-state moves out of New York were New York to Florida, New York to New Jersey, and New York to North Carolina. The most frequent state-to-state moves out of California were California to Arizona and California to Texas.