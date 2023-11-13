Verizon Trials vRAN Technologies on Commercial Network With Intel and Samsung

Verizon has completed a technology trial that demonstrated significant improvements in power efficiency, workload management, and throughput performance using vRAN Solution of Intel and Samsung.

Highlights

  • Verizon's trial represents the industry's first data session using the vRAN solution of Intel and Samsung.
  • Intel's newest vRAN processor supports the additional bandwidth of the C-band spectrum.
  • Ongoing Verizon 5G service expansion and virtualised cell site deployment set to benefit from the advanced processor.

Last week, US telecom service provider Verizon announced the successful completion of a technology trial that demonstrated significant improvements in power efficiency, workload management, and throughput performance. The trial utilised the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel virtualised RAN (vRAN) Boost on Samsung's vRAN solution on Verizon's commercial network in Dallas, Texas.

Also Read: Verizon Achieves 1.2 Tbps on Single Wavelength in Fiber Network Trial




Efficiency for Evolving Needs

Verizon highlighted that this trial represents the industry's first data session using the combination of the vRAN solution, showcasing notable gains in power efficiency and the ability to handle higher workloads and achieve higher throughput performance.

Also Read: Verizon Announces Seamless Network Transformation for Rapid Upgrades and Zero Downtime

"As customers continue to increase their data usage and use our network in different ways, it is critical to continue to drive efficiencies to provide the best possible performance at the most efficient cost," said Verizon. "As we continue to roll out virtualised cell sites and expand our 5G service, the use of this advanced processor will have tangible benefits for us as network operators and for our customers in how our network serves their needs."

Also Read: Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Now Available in All 30 NFL Stadiums

Support for Additional C-Band Spectrum

Additionally, Verizon highlighted that Intel's newest vRAN processor supports the additional bandwidth of the C-band spectrum (3.5 GHz), which it recently started incorporating into its network to enhance capacity and efficiency, as reported by TelecomTalk earlier.

Trial Showed Higher Energy Efficiency

"With dynamic and intelligent power management from Intel, the Samsung vRAN solution showed higher energy efficiency. The processor's substantial capacity improvement provides the ability to consolidate more workloads onto a single server, which was previously accomplished with multiple servers. It also provides an open processing platform to add innovative new features, optimisations, and services without requiring a hardware upgrade," said the company in an official statement.

Also Read: Telefonica to Test vRAN and Open RAN in Germany With Samsung

Samsung, claiming to be the only major vendor with large-scale commercial vRAN deployed worldwide, stated, "Our enhanced vRAN solution when integrated with Intel's latest processor offers greater capacity and increased power savings."

