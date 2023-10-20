Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Now Available in All 30 NFL Stadiums

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Verizon has completed network upgrades in all 30 NFL stadiums, providing fans with a differentiated, premium experience with 5G Ultra Wideband service. This includes massive capacity, reliable performance, and extremely fast speeds.

Highlights

  • Verizon has invested in 5G Ultra Wideband to ensure fans can rely on their connection and have an awesome experience.
  • Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband provides a differentiated experience for fans in parts or all of the NFL's 30 stadiums.
  • Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband uses premium, high-band mmWave spectrum for extremely fast speeds and massive capacity.

American telco Verizon announced that its 5G Ultra Wideband service is now available in all 30 National Football League (NFL) stadiums. This marks the completion of network upgrades across the league, providing fans with a differentiated, premium experience. These network developments follow the recent completion of network upgrades in three stadiums in September, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Benefits Enabled by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband

Verizon says its 5G Ultra Wideband uses millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum to deliver extremely fast speeds and massive capacity. This allows fans to enjoy a wide range of benefits, such as: Watching game highlights in high-definition, Keeping tabs on fantasy leagues and players' stats, Using their phones for concession payments with ease, Sharing the action on social media in real-time and Connecting with other fans.

"Verizon has made this investment in 5G Ultra Wideband to ensure that when thousands of fans gather together they can rely on their connection and have an awesome experience," said Verizon. "Using our premium, high-band mmWave spectrum, Verizon customers in every NFL stadium can share the action on the field on social media, and connect with other fans."

Creating Capacity

Verizon said the deployment of mmWave technology enables extremely fast speeds and offers massive capacity in crowded venues, resulting in a differentiated experience in parts or all of the NFL's 30 stadiums for Verizon customers who regularly consume more than 1 TB of data at NFL games.

Commitment to Fan Experience

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband enables stadium operators to create and deliver a first-class fan experience, enabling autonomous or cashierless retail, accelerated access, crowd analytics, and more. Verizon said these connectivity solutions are part of the broader Verizon Business Connect Venue approach for 5G investments in over 75 large public venues in the United States, including some of the most iconic major sports and music venues.

