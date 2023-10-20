Stc group Announces Largest-Ever Expansion of 5G Network in Saudi Arabia



Stc Group has announced the largest expansion of its 5G network in the history of the group as part of its growth and expansion strategy, which includes developing and expanding the current network to reach various regions of the Kingdom, providing greater capacity and better coverage. In its official release, Stc stated that investments will be made to develop and expand the existing network, covering more than 75 cities and governorates in Saudi Arabia. This project builds on the success of delivering 5G network technologies to over 90 percent of its locations in major cities.

Also Read: Stc Achieves 10 Gbps Speeds in 5G mmWave Trials









Evolution of Digital Transformation

Stc noted the digital transformation that has been occurring in the kingdom since 2006. It began with the provision of internet services through first-generation networks (1G and 2G) in the late nineties. This was followed by the introduction of 4G services in 2011, enabling users to live stream videos and continuing the evolution of internet generations. Finally, in 2018, the 5G network was launched.

The Dare Strategy and 5G Growth

Stc Group reported that in 2019, more than 35 percent of the population in five major cities in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, and Dammam, were provided with 5G service. This was followed by the extension of 5G service to 75 cities nationwide. The expansion of the 5G network continued and accelerated through the implementation of a "Dare" strategy, which consists of four pillars: expanding in size and scope, renewing the experience, digitising stc, and performing faster than before.

Also Read: Stc Bahrain Launches 5G 3CC Technology in Bahrain

In 2022, the telco noted that the proportion of mobile sites with 5G services had surpassed 90 percent of locations in major cities.

Additionally, a second carrier in the 2300 MHz band was introduced in Riyadh and Jeddah to provide greater capacity and improved coverage.

Extensive 5G Coverage

This year, with a new goal set, Stc Group has announced that it is currently undertaking its most extensive expansion of the 5G Network. The company has made substantial investments in upgrading its existing 5G network to an advanced 5G network across all its towers in the five main cities. This move enables the telco to provide enhanced services for consumers and businesses.

Also Read: Stc Group’s Tawal Expands Into Europe With Acquisition of United Group’s Tower Assets

Environmental Sustainability

Committed to sustainability, Stc Group has expressed its dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by focusing on energy-efficient and renewable solutions for over 16,000 towers undergoing 5G expansion.