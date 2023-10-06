Stc Bahrain Launches 5G Network Slicing Service



Stc Bahrain has recently announced the launch of its 5G Network Slicing Service, as part of its 5G Advance (5.5G) Network evolution plan. Stc stated that this milestone will enable it to offer the next generation of mobile connectivity and deliver an unparalleled user experience for customers and businesses.

Stc Bahrain's 5G Network Slicing Service

With 5G Network Slicing, Stc Bahrain can create tailored and more advanced 5G private networks, ensuring an exceptional quality of service, ultra-low latency, fast rollout, flexible resource isolation, and efficient network management. The telco stated that this milestone goes beyond traditional telecom services, allowing for innovative business models and personalised connectivity solutions.

Commenting on the launch, Stc Bahrain said, "With 5G Network Slicing, we are opening doors to the future of mobile connectivity with innovative services that are personalized and reliable. This is a first for Bahrain, and we believe this will optimize industries and enhance the lives of individuals."

Real-time Applications and Low Latency

The official release noted that Stc's 5G Network Slicing will enable integration with enterprises with low latency, allowing real-time applications such as virtual and augmented reality to process data quickly, customise content based on user behaviour, and play a pivotal role in optimising traffic management, reducing energy consumption, and more. Users can also enjoy a more immersive experience while gaming, training, or collaborating remotely.

Industry Empowerment

Stc Bahrain said 5G Network Slicing will empower industries such as healthcare, tourism and entertainment, education, and e-learning to create custom virtual networks, catering to their unique business needs by harnessing the full potential offered by 5G technology.