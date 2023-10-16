Stc Bahrain Launches 5G 3CC Technology in Bahrain

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

STC Bahrain has successfully test-launched 5G Three Component Carrier Aggregation capability, making it the first telecom operator in the region to successfully integrate this technology into the network.

Highlights

  • STC Bahrain is the first telecom operator in the region to successfully integrate 5G 3CC CA technology into its network.
  • 5G 3CC technology can enhance 5G download and upload speeds by up to 55 percent.
  • STC Bahrain customers can now experience download speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps on their 5G 3CC-enabled devices.

Stc Bahrain Launches 5G 3CC Technology
STC Bahrain has announced the successful test launch of 5G Three Component Carrier Aggregation (3CC CA) capability, making it the first telecom operator in the region to successfully integrate this technology into the network. STC Bahrain said this innovation will play a pivotal role in advancing Bahrain's digital infrastructure, resulting in superior connectivity and enhanced network performance.

Enhanced Connectivity

STC Bahrain said the 5G 3CC Technology, currently deployed in the residential area of East Hidd, is poised to revolutionise the way customers experience 5G. This transformation will result in not only faster but also more reliable and resilient connectivity. The 5G 3CC technology can enhance 5G download and upload speeds by up to 55 percent, ensuring seamless video streaming, online gaming, and more.

High-Speed Experience

STC Bahrain has announced that users can now experience download speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps on their 5G 3CC-enabled devices. This represents one of the many technological enhancement initiatives in pursuit of its 5G Advanced Network goal. The company plans to deploy this advanced 5G technology across the Kingdom as part of its future endeavours.

Technological Preparedness

STC Bahrain stated, "As we continue to adapt to the evolving needs of today's connected world, the introduction of 3CC capabilities underscores our commitment to push boundaries to deliver the best telecom services to our customers while empowering them to stay connected like never before."

STC Bahrain has stated that its network is equipped to implement 3CC capabilities throughout its system, and its technology is ready to address the rising demands for data.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

