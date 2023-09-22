Stc Bahrain Achieves 10 Gbps in 5G-Advanced Trials

Reported by Srikapardhi

According to stc Bahrain, this achievement has the potential to complement existing 5G networks with new data transfer speeds, low latency and network reliability.

Highlights

  • stc Bahrain achieves over 10 Gbps in 5G-advanced trials.
  • Live demonstration showcased during the 31st Arab Spectrum Management Group.
  • Utilized TRA's Innovation license and U6GHz frequency spectrum.

stc bahrain achieves 10gbps 5g advanced trials
Stc Bahrain has announced the successful completion of 5G-advanced (5.5G)  trials in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. According to the statement, this milestone was unveiled during the 31st Arab Spectrum Management Group (ASMG) demonstration, utilizing TRA's Innovation license and the U6GHz frequency spectrum with a 400 MHz bandwidth for 5G-Advanced.

Also Read: Stc Kuwait Tests Advanced 5.5G Technologies




Stc Bahrain 5G Advanced Speeds

stc Bahrain said as part of phase one testing, it has achieved a transfer speed of over 10 Gbps. This breakthrough positions stc Bahrain at the forefront of technological advancements in the region, setting new standards in 5G connectivity.

Commenting on 5G-advanced trials, stc Bahrain said, "The completion of our first live 5G-advanced trials is an extraordinary achievement for Bahrain; a technological leap in the country's digital journey and commitment to shape the future of connectivity. This will have a huge impact on how we connect and communicate, adapt to IoT and AI technologies, and progress to be more digitally savvy and multi-connected community."

Also Read: Stc Achieves 10 Gbps Speeds in 5G mmWave Trials

5G-Advanced to Complement Existing 5G Networks

According to stc Bahrain, this achievement has the potential to complement existing 5G networks with new data transfer speeds, low latency and network reliability. The company noted that this is just an initial breakthrough, and the company continues its research and testing of similar technologies.

Also Read: Stc Bahrain Partners With Kaleyra to Enhance Omnichannel Communication Capabilities

Stc Bahrain has also become one of the operators to offer 100 percent coverage of 5G networks. This successful 5G-advanced trial marks a pivotal moment in Bahrain's technological landscape, promising faster data transfer speeds, lower latency, and enhanced network reliability.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

