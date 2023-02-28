Stc Kuwait Tests Advanced 5.5G Technologies

STC Kuwait has announced that it has successfully tested 5.5G technologies that include 5.5G three Carrier Aggregation (3CC CA) and 5.5G Passive IoT (Internet of Things). STC targets to build an advanced 10 Gbps connected smart network with features that provide higher data speed, increasing system capacity, boosted coverage, lower latency and massive device connectivity at a reasonable cost to meet local market demands.

Also Read: World’s First Live 5G SA Roaming Connection Executed by Stc Kuwait and BICS

STC Tests 5.5G Technologies

5.5G 3CC CA

Stc said the company has executed a 5.5G three Carrier Components Carrier Aggregation (5.5G 3CC CA) trial by utilizing three Sub-GHz frequency bands to achieve massive speeds of 3.6 Gbps on commercially available devices.

While the above are speed aspects achieved by the company, in the coverage aspect, stc has combined 2100 MHz 5G band (Sub-3 GHz lower spectrum band) with other large blocks of two mid bands to achieve boosted 5.5G Coverage. In these trials, Stc achieved both speeds and coverage, which helps drive high-speed services to more 5G devices from a single tower.

Areas that don't have coverage, such as basements, deep indoor areas and high-building areas, can benefit from the breakthrough results of coverage, says stc in its statement.

Also Read: Airtel Partners With Meta and STC to Bring 2Africa Pearls to India

5.5G Passive IOT connectivity

Stc has also trialled advanced 5.5G passive IoT connectivity, which remotely obtained its tag from a distance of 200 meters. This cutting-edge technology is expected to revolutionize business models across industries by creating new revenue opportunities and accelerating digitalization plans for various verticals.

Stc's upcoming 5.5G passive IoT network will support millions of passive sensor connections from various industries, including retail, medical, logistics, manufacturing, and more.

Also Read: Center3 and Stc Bahrain to Land 2Africa Pearls Subsea Cable System in Bahrain

Stc is committed to maintaining its development of 5G infrastructure through ongoing trials of cutting-edge 5.5G technology, demonstrating its efforts to enable state-of-the-art ICT solutions in Kuwait.

"The company aims to bring next-generation 5G benefits to potential customers enabling them to digitally transform their businesses in line with Kuwait 2035 Vision," says Stc.