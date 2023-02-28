Xiaomi 13 Pro Indian Price Announced: Check Offers

Xiaomi 13 Pro was announced for the global market on Feb 26, 2023. Now the company has revealed the pricing of the smartphone for the Indian market. Xiaomi's latest flagship phone, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, will run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out of the box. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is co-engineered with Leica. The smartphone promises a powerful performance with a great camera output. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the smartphone.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Price in India

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available in India for a starting price of Rs 79,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. It would have been good to see a 512GB internal storage variant as well. It will be available in two colours - Ceramic White and Ceramic Black.

The device will be available at an instant discount of Rs 10,000 for ICICI Bank card holders. There would also be an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8000 on non-Xiaomi/Redmi phones. Xiaomi/Redmi smartphones would get an exchange value of up to Rs 12,000.

The early access sale of the smartphone would start from 12 PM on March 6, 2023. It will be available on mi.com; select Mi Homes and Mi Studios. Xiaomi said that the first 1000 Xiaomi fans who purchase the smartphone will also get an exclusive Xiaomi 13 Pro merchandise box. The regular sale of the smartphone would start from March 10, 2023, from 12 PM onwards.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It has an LTPO 3.0 panel which will help with the battery life. It can support a peak brightness of 1900 nits and has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and more. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

It has a 4820mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The smartphone can also support 50W wireless turbocharging and 10W reverse wireless charging. There's also support for Wi-Fi 7. These are the 5G bands it can support in India - 5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/ 71/75/77/78/79.

The camera system of the smartphone has been co-engineered by Leica. It features a 50MP wide-angle camera sensor at the rear with a 50MP telephoto sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front. The primary sensor is a Sony IMX989.