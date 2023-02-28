5 Recent Telugu Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Tollywood has recently launched some fantastic movies. These films, which span several genres and categories, have captured viewers worldwide. With their captivating storylines, incredible musical soundtracks, and the most captivating performances by some of the most skilled actors, they have propelled the Telugu film industry into the spotlight.

Tollywood has a significant position in fans' hearts and thoughts globally because of movies like the commercial blockbuster RRR and the critically acclaimed Jersey. However, despite all of this, there are still a lot of fresh Telugu films that you could have missed or that slipped your mind because of your hectic schedule. Fortunately, you can watch many of the most recent Telugu movies at home on Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the five most recent Telugu films available on Amazon Prime Video that you must not miss.

Hunt

A senior police officer has a car accident, which causes him to lose his memory. He was, however, close to identifying his best buddy's killer before the catastrophe. The movie's narrative follows him as he works to crack the case. Sudheer Babu, Srikanth, and Bharath are the stars of the Mahesh Surapanani-directed film Hunt.

Mukhachitram

When a plastic surgeon medically alters his wife's face and ex-girlfriend's, his life is completely flipped upside down. This causes many problems for them all, leading to courtroom drama. Pradeep Angirekula, Bharathi, and Bindu Chandramouli are the stars of this film. The film is helmed by Gangadhar.

Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali

A film director is intrigued by the actress he discovers on a film reel that he finds in the trash discarded outside his home. So he goes out to locate her and learns the truth about her. This motivates him to write and direct a film on her life. Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty play key roles in this Mohana Krishna Indraganti-directed film.

Anukoni Prayanam

A man who rejects emotional connections goes on an unexpected trip after experiencing a personal catastrophe. He begins to feel emotions fully, which causes him to abandon his scepticism about ties. This movie was directed by Venkatesh Pediredla and starred Rajendra Prasad, Narasimha Raju, and Prema in the key parts.

Aruvi

Aruvi is a kind girl who struggles to understand the world she lives in. She is irritated by the structure of the society around her and engages in prolonged protests to air her grievances. Aditi Balan, Padmashri Mohammad Ali, and Pradeep Anthony are the stars of this film, which Arun Prabhu Purushothaman directs.