Nokia Announces Its First Wi-Fi 6E Gateway

Nokia has just launched its first Wi-Fi 6E gateway at the Mobile World Congress (MWC23) in Barcelona. Named Beacon 10, this Wi-Fi 6E gateway provides seamless, high-capacity mesh networking. Nokia says Beacon 10 is a tri-band device which delivers a Wi-Fi throughput of 10 Gbps.

Nokia Beacon 10

Nokia Beacon 10 includes a 10G WAN interface which can be easily paired with 10 Gbps fiber modems for multi-gigabit services at home. Nokia showcased its new gateway for the first time at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Communication Service Providers delivering Gigabit speeds on fiber with widespread roll out of 10GB fiber powered by XGS-PON to homes and businesses require upgrades to Wi-Fi devices, and the Beacon 10 from Nokia would help deliver the 10 Gigabit speeds wirelessly to devices.

Nokia says, "The 'E' in Wi-Fi 6E means faster speeds and lower latencies, ideal for the latest office applications, home entertainment and home working experiences."

Upgraded Nokia Wi-Fi Cloud Controller

Nokia has also announced its upgraded Nokia Wi-Fi Cloud Controller to act as a User Services Platform (USP) controller. USP is the industry standard protocol (also known as TR-369) to manage services and configurations in network devices (either remotely by a cloud application or locally by a mobile app).

Nokia's USP agent in the Beacon 10 is based on the open-source OB-USPA so that it can be managed by any USP controller, including the Nokia Wi-Fi Cloud Controller.

The Beacon 10 supports the latest, fully integrated cybersecurity application from F-Secure, which is delivered as a containerized application.