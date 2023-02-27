Nokia Launches Habrok Massive MIMO AirScale 5G Radios

Nokia, the Finnish telecom gear maker and the company that creates technology that helps the world act together, has announced the global launch of Habrok, its latest generation of 5G AirScale massive MIMO radios, at the MWC 2023. Nokia said Habrok radios enable form-factor improvements over earlier generations, with Habrok 64 weighing only 24 kg. These latest massive MIMO radio products from Nokia will become available in late 2023.

Also Read: Nokia Refreshes Brand as It Enters Next Phase of Its Strategy

Nokia Habrok: Latest AirScale 5G radios powered by ReefShark

Habrok radios are powered by Nokia's new generation of ReefShark System-on-Chip (SoC) and are available in both 32 TRX (Habrok 32) and 64 TRX (Habrok 64) versions, covering all massive MIMO use cases and deployment scenarios.

Initially supporting band n78 (3.5 GHz - used for 5G in India), both Habrok 32 and Habrok 64 support high radio frequency bandwidth, 200 MHz occupied bandwidth (OBW) and 400 MHz instantaneous bandwidth (IBW), enabling the use of fragmented spectrum allocations and network sharing cases.

Energy Efficient Products

Nokia says Habrok 64 is approximately 30 per cent lighter than its predecessors, accelerating 5G Network deployment for telcos. In addition, the new radio products are energy efficient, using 30 per cent less energy, lowering the total cost of ownership. Nokia says these products help achieve the sustainability goals of its customers.

Also Read: Nokia and Globalconnect Achieve 1.2 Tbps Over Single Wavelength Using PSE-6s

Enhanced AirScale Portfolio: Dual-band mMIMO radio

Nokia has also announced new optimized additions to its AirScale Osprey portfolio, including the pioneering AirScale Osprey 64 dual-band mMIMO radio. This innovative solution covers the entire US C-band, along with the 3.45G band, all in a single-box configuration. Additionally, Nokia has introduced multiple new multiband remote radio heads designed to simplify site solutions and reduce the overall cost of ownership.

Named after a Bird

Habrok, which is named after a bird in Norse mythology, joins Nokia's comprehensive AirScale RAN portfolio that also includes the Osprey radios, Nokia's first fully SoC-based high-performance massive MIMO products.