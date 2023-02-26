Nokia and Globalconnect Achieve 1.2 Tbps Over Single Wavelength Using PSE-6s

Nokia recently introduced the sixth-generation super coherent photonic service engine, PSE-6s. Nokia claims PSE-6s can reduce network power consumption by 60 per cent. In addition, PSE-6s can support high-speed services, including 800 Gigabit Ethernet over distances of 2,000 km and beyond, across long-haul networks and trans-oceanic cables.

Nokia and GlobalConnect achieve 1.2 Tbps coherent transmission over a single wavelength

Nokia says that GlobalConnect has used its PSE-6s super coherent Photonic Service Engine deployed over a wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) network using 150 GHz of spectrum on a live optical network in Europe to achieve 1.2 Tbps over metro distances of 118 km and 800 Gbps over long haul distances of 2019 km using a single wavelength. The trial was conducted on GlobalConnect's Metro Data Center interconnect links.

GlobalConnect Network

With over 150,000 km of trenched fiber, GlobalConnect runs Northern Europe's most extensive interconnected fiber network. Serving as the entryway to the Nordics, the backbone establishes links with local networks and data centers in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, and Germany. In addition, GlobalConnect's network delivers exclusive point-to-point fiber interconnectivity between data centers spanning various distances.

"Reducing the required number of coherent interfaces, a 50% reduction in the total cost of ownership for the network, and a decrease in network power consumption of up to 60% can be achieved," says Nokia.

The sixth generation PSE can be deployed across Nokia's 1830 family of optical transport platforms. Nokia will showcase the PSE-6s at the upcoming MWC 2023 in Barcelona.