First 5G SA Roaming Connection Between Europe and Southeast Asia Established

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, Switzerland's Sunrise and AIS Thailand have successfully executed the first intercontinental 5G Standalone (SA) Roaming connection between two networks in Europe and Southeast Asia. The telco partners completed the connection successfully in a lab environment with live SIMs and devices. The trial was executed on a connection that successfully roamed between the 5G SA networks of Sunrise and AIS Thailand.

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier says this success of completing a 5G SA roaming connection in coordination with Sunrise and AIS Thailand will pave the way for further developments of the 5G SA ecosystem. Sunrise reiterates its intention to provide the best cutting-edge digital experiences to customers and partners on 5G Network. AIS Thailand, says, 5G SA Roaming innovation will provide a huge lifestyle convenience for customers when they are travelling.

SEPP protocol

The home and destination networks were connected directly using GSMA's SEPP (Security Edge Protection Proxy) protocol, which provides secure connectivity between 5G networks by ensuring end-to-end confidentiality for all interconnect-roaming messages between the originating and destination networks. The SEPP protocol follows the 5G SA roaming security design outlined in the 3GPP standard.

Part of Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier's 5G roaming environment, this successful implementation of the partner's intercontinental 5G SA roaming connection allows trailing roaming needs in any 5G implementation scenario.

Four Ongoing POCs

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier says four different Proof of Concept (POC) trials are currently ongoing in areas of 5G signalling, security, VAS (Value Added Services) for 5G roaming, Network slicing for roaming and regional and local breakout.