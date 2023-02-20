5G Roaming Subscribers to Drive Roaming Revenue Internationally

Telcos across the Globe are driving 5G deployments and exploring new use cases on how to make the most of 5G Technology from a business perspective. With 5G connectivity, users get access to high-speed data and more and more smart devices also get connected to the networks. 5G, along with eSIMs, drive the number of devices using connectivity, and this is where the flexibility of mobility and wireless connectivity comes into the picture. As more and more use cases develop and with ultra-high speed and low latency networks, it is that devices connected wirelessly enable comfort to users. This scenario will drive data usage, bring more devices into the 5G Network eco-system when roaming globally across key international travel corridors between North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, and increase the retail roaming revenue driven by the data generated by these 5G connections.

5G Roaming Services

For customers, it's just travelling while still being connected to Network and availing of the services. But roaming, especially Internationally, has a lot to be done behind. As per a retail roaming report by Juniper, the leading vendors enabling operators' retail roaming activities are Mobileum, Tata Communications and Syniverse. These vendors are evaluated based on the criteria, including depth and breadth of roaming partnerships, service and product offerings, and solution innovation.

For example, leading roaming vendor, Mobileum, scored on the competitiveness of its roaming solutions, including extensive services enabling both VoLTE (Voice over LTE) and 5G roaming for operators. Mobileum has also demonstrated strong capability in providing significant value-added services across its roaming platforms, such as roaming security and risk assessment solutions that safeguard operators' roaming activities against fraudulent activities.

World's First Live 5G SA Roaming Connection Executed by Stc Kuwait and BICS

In December 2022, BICS completed the first intercontinental 5G Standalone (SA) roaming connection between two operational networks in Europe and the Middle East in collaboration with stc Kuwait. This successful completion marks a landmark moment for the readiness of international 5G SA services and use cases. Furthermore, the connection was the first to be completed in a non-lab environment. It demonstrated successful roaming between Belgian mobile operator Proximus' 5G SA network and stc Kuwait's 5G SA network.

Connectivity between the visited and home network was set up via Secured gateways (SEPP) - a security protocol mandated by the GSMA and which can be hosted on BICS' internetwork packet exchange (IPX) network - for faster and more effective implementation and maintenance.

Travel and Roaming Services to go Hand in Hand

International travel is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024. If customers are offered real-time self-management platforms and solutions which give an overview of data usage while roaming, it encourages users to be fully aware of the usage and consume data services worry-free. Juniper Research's latest study reveals that the global retail roaming market will experience significant growth, projected to reach $19 billion by 2027, up from $10 billion in 2022.

Airtel World Pass

Considering travel trends and potential revenue scenarios, Bharti Airtel has, in December 2022, introduced World Pass plans for international travellers. Using a World Pass, customers can seamlessly travel to around 184 countries worry-free while having real-time access to data usage during International Roaming.

By offering consumer-friendly solutions, operators can reduce the number of inactive roamers and increase their revenue from international travel. Moreover, with 5G, telcos can maximise their revenue potential with innovative service offerings.