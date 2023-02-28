OnePlus 11R 5G Goes on Sale Today with Free Spotify Premium: Check Price and Offers

OnePlus 11R 5G was unveiled by OnePlus during the Cloud 11 launch event in New Delhi on Feb 7, 2023. The OnePlus 11R is finally going on open sale in the Indian market today. This marks the end of its pre-booking offers. From today, you will be able to purchase the OnePlus 11R 5G directly from retail stores in the market. The OnePlus 11R 5G is still available with a lot of bank offers and is priced so well that it would definitely see a lot of traction from Indian consumers. Let's take a look at the price and the offers of the smartphone.

OnePlus 11R 5G: Unboxing Video

OnePlus 11R 5G Price and Bank Offers

OnePlus 11R 5G is now available for Indian consumers on the official website of OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App, along with other retail partners of the company in India. The smartphone is available in two memory configurations. The base variant would come with 8GB+128GB for Rs 39,999, and the higher memory variant with 12GB+256GB would come for Rs 44,999.

It will be available in Sonic Black and Galactic Silver colour options. There's a Rs 1000 discount on the purchase of the device via an ICICI Bank credit or debit card. Citibank users can also avail of the same discount. There's up to 12 months of no-cost EMI available with the OnePlus 11R 5G. If Samsung, OnePlus or iOS device owners exchange their old devices, they will get an exchange bonus of Rs 3000 on their purchase of the OnePlus 11R 5G.

OnePlus also said that the Red Cable Club members can get up to Rs 2000 discount on the OnePlus 11R 5G for a limited period. There will also be a free six-month Spotify Premium awarded to the users on the purchase of every OnePlus 11R 5G on the OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app. The first 1000 buyers will also receive a OnePlus Gaming Trigger exclusively on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App