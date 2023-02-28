SpaceX Launches 21 Second-Gen or V2 Mini Starlink Satellites

Starlink, a satellite broadband company owned by SpaceX, saw 21 V2 mini or second-generation satellites going to low-earth orbit (LEO). SpaceX said that the 'V2 Mini' satellites represent a step forward in Starlink's capability. On Feb 27, at 6:13 PM ET, a total of 21 second-generation Starlink satellites were launched from Florida by SpaceX. The launch was successful, as all 21 satellites were deployed at the LEO and would now contribute to the experience of Starlink customers.

The special thing about these second-generation Starlink satellites is that they outperform the first-gen satellites by several times. In this recent launch, SpaceX actually launched the V2 mini-satellites. The large V2 satellites still have to wait for a launch with the Starship. The V2 Mini satellites provide four times more per-satellite capacity than the earlier versions. The V2 Mini satellites were launched with the Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX told Ars, "The V2 Minis include more advanced phased array antennas and the use of E-band for backhaul, which will enable Starlink to provide ~4x more capacity per satellite than earlier iterations."

SpaceX recently got approval from the Federal Communications Commission to launch 7500 of the planned 30000 second-generation satellites. The new satellites should be able to enhance the user experience with added capacity. As soon as Starlink launches more v2 satellites, the overall experience for consumers across the globe should improve.

Starlink is also eyeing new markets globally. The company is trying to reach global coverage, but due to regulatory constraints, it is hard to move at a fast pace. Starlink also tried to enter the Indian market but was abruptly asked to stop selling pre-bookings without getting a license from the government. Since that time, Elon Musk-owned satellite broadband company has not made any major moves yet in the Indian market. At the same time, OneWeb, a major competitor of Starlink is eyeing India launch in the second half of 2023.