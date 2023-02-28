Reliance Jio Launches 5G in 25 More Cities Across 12 States: Details

Reliance Jio has just announced that it has launched 5G in 25 more cities in India across 12 states. The telco has also launched 5G in Jammu and Srinagar today. Jio said that its 5G services have reached 304 cities in India with this launch. In the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Jio launched 5G in Jammu and Srinagar, and the launch was done by Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan in Jammu. Reliance Jio is deploying 5G SA (standalone) across India. The 25 more cities that were announced today by Jio today will get the Jio Welcome Offer.

Under the Jio Welcome Offer, consumers can enjoy lightning-fast 5G speeds without any worries about data consumption. Users will get truly unlimited data. But to be eligible to get the Jio Welcome Offer invite, the consumers have to either recharge with the Rs 239 plan or more or the Rs 61 data voucher.

Let's take a look at the names of the new cities that were covered with 5G by Jio today.

Reliance Jio Launched 5G in these New Cities and States

Jio 5G services have gone live in 25 additional cities across the 12 states of Andhra Pradesh (Anakapalli, Machilipatnam), Bihar (Arrah, Begusarai, Bihar Sharif, Darbhanga, Purnia), Chhattisgarh (Jagdalpur), Gujarat (Vapi), Himachal Pradesh (Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh), Jharkhand (Katras), Karnataka (Kolar), Maharashtra (Beed, Chakan, Dhule, Jalna, Malegaon), Tamil Nadu (Tirunelveli), Uttar Pradesh (Barabanki), Uttarakhand (Mussoorie), West Bengal (Bardhaman, Berhampore, English Bazar, Habra, Kharagpur).

Jio said, "Jio has provided employment to more than 36,000 people directly and indirectly in Jammu & Kashmir. This launch is an important milestone for the people of Jammu & Kashmir who will benefit immensely from Jio’s 5G services. We are grateful to the Government for their continuous support in our quest to digitize Jammu & Kashmir."